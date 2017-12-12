Kris Dunn the latest to get extra work with the ‘shooting whisperer’

The scouting report on Kris Dunn hasn’t changed much over the years.

“Struggles with the outside shot,’’ usually headlines the top of the list when it comes to his weaknesses.

“I mean that’s been the knock on me since I was in middle school,’’ Dunn said on Tuesday with a smirk. “It doesn’t bother me at all. I can take any criticism. It doesn’t really matter to me.’’

What does matter to him is fixing it.

That’s where Fred Hoiberg comes in.

Playing shooting whisperer to Dwyane Wade last season, Hoiberg now has a new pupil in the classroom, working with Dunn on the fundamentals of his three-point shot almost since the first day the Bulls acquired the second-year point guard from Minnesota in the draft-night trade package.

“There was a lot of things that we worked on with Dunn initially,’’ Hoiberg said. “His body position, he really leaned back, tilted his head back on his shot. Was inconsistent with his release point, was inconsistent with his finish as far as his footwork. Those things, it takes time, and it’s uncomfortable at first. When we first started working on his shot he didn’t shoot it well, but he talked about the consistency of it and if he stuck with it, it would get better.’’

The third-year Bulls coach wasn’t lying.

Last year as a rookie, Dunn was a dismal 29 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 38 percent overall from the field. Through his first 22 games this season – 13 now as the starter – Dunn was shooting 43 percent from the field, but an eye-opening 39 percent from three-point range, and that included an 0-for-4 showing against Boston on Monday where the fifth overall pick from the 2016 draft slipped into some of his old habits.

That’s why Hoiberg is far from allowing Dunn to graduate from his own personal shooting school anytime soon.

“To his credit, he’s continued to work and he’s been diligent with that,’’ Hoiberg said. “And that’s what it takes. You have to get a lot of repetition, and to Kris’ credit he has worked hard on it.’’

According to Dunn, however, the key is he’s been given a much longer rope this season to work on it.

The rebuilding Bulls can deal with mistakes from their young players. There’s not punishment with the minutes that most teams work with.

That’s what happens when the season is focused on developing over winning.

“I think Fred has been doing an unbelievable job, especially with me and the team,’’ Dunn said. “He allows me to play with freedom. I think that what Coach [Ed] Cooley did when I was in college [at Providence] and my confidence helped me get comfortable. It allowed me to play through mistakes, and [Hoiberg’s] doing the same thing. It’s definitely beneficial to me.

“When someone gives you that freedom you try and play as hard as you can, and try not to make as many mistakes.’’

Dunn seems to be thriving in that environment, not only with his outside shot, either. In the 15 games he played in November he averaged 3.2 turnovers per game. In his six December games so far, how about 2.3 turnovers per game.

More importantly for Dunn is the fact that the Bulls have now won three straight games, and his improved play is a reason why.

“We’re finally getting our chemistry together,’’ Dunn said of the turnaround. “We’re feeding off each other. We’re just going out there and playing with a little more toughness, a little more grit.’’

And a more consistent three-pointer doesn’t hurt.