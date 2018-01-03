Kris Dunn thinks the ‘speed of the game is about to change’ with LaVine’s return

It’s getting to the point where it’s almost exhausting to talk about.

The anticipation of Zach LaVine’s return is a daily conversation with the media, coach Fred Hoiberg and the Bulls players.

Enough so that point guard Kris Dunn can talk about what it’s going to look like in vivid detail.

“The speed of the game is about to change,’’ Dunn said on Wednesday. “I always joke around with people that [LaVine] runs a 4.4 flat. He’s very fast, can get out in transition, change the pace of the game. He can shoot the ball very well.

“So imagine you kicking it ahead in transition, and he can stop for a three. That can change the game. Imagine kicking ahead and he just hits that three, then he hesitates and gets to the lane. He has all the ability to do that. He has the ability to change the game and play-make for others.’’

Dunn and his teammates might not have to imagine much longer.

LaVine completed his fifth of six scheduled consecutive practices before the game with the Raptors, with the last four coming with the G-League Windy City Bulls. He will finish the final hurdle on Thursday with his NBA teammates.

“Zach has had some really good days,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’ll be back with us [Thursday], and get one really good workout. The plan as of right now is to travel [this weekend to Dallas and Indianapolis], get a couple more good workouts on the trip, and then when we get back we’ll meet as a group and make the decision on when he’ll be back.’’

And then Hoiberg will have a new weapon to play with.

“He’s a very unique player,’’ Hoiberg said of LaVine. “He has a tremendous skillset, very versatile skillset on offense. You can do a lot of things with him. The biggest thing that fits with us is getting out and playing in transition. He can really run the wings and get out and finish on the break. He’s also dynamic in pick-and-roll situations. He’ll really help us with our switch attack. He’s good in isolation situations. He’s really good in passing the ball when he’s been loaded on in practice, so he’s shown a really good IQ as far as when to make the on-time, on-target pass.

“It’s going to take some getting used to obviously with our roster. He hasn’t had a lot of practice time with our group. Our schedule does calm down a little bit after this [weekend], so we’ll get some good practice time with our guys next week.’’

Tip-ins

Cameron Payne continues his road back from right foot surgery, taking pre-game shooting sessions with coaches. Payne had surgery on the foot back in September, and was expected to miss just three to four months. However, his timeline for a return is now closer to February. … Lauri Markkanen’s 32-point game against Indiana on Dec. 29 made him the only Eastern Conference rookie to register a 30-point game in the month.