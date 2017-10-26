Kris Dunn’s regular-season debut is back on hold because of soreness

Just like that the Kris Dunn regular-season debut is back on hold.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Dunn came out of the Wednesday practice still feeling soreness in a left index finger that suffered an open dislocation during the preseason, and it didn’t show enough improvement during the Thursday shootaround.

The hope was to have Dunn up and running by this week, but the latest setback could even keep him out of the Saturday game against Oklahoma City.

“You don’t want to be out there thinking and right now, that’s what he’s doing,’’ Hoiberg said of Dunn. “He swiped at a ball the other day and every time you do that, you hit it with the bad finger. He’s still sore. Every time he tries to push it and gets hit, he had a lot of pain associated with that. Which is going to happen. Once he gets back, he’s going to have to understand there’s probably going to be some pain involved. The important thing is the tendon is intact. There’s no broken bones in there. It’s just the mental hurdle when he gets back.’’

Hoiberg also offered up an update on Nikola Mirotic, who was punched in the face by teammate Bobby Portis last week, leading to a concussion and two broken bones in his face.

Mirotic met with doctors for the concussion, and will now meet with a specialist next week to draw up a plan on likely surgery to fix the broken bones.

“He hasn’t been cleared [from the concussion protocol] yet,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s feeling better. That’s the most important thing. He’s continuing to make progress.

“The dizziness is starting to go away. The headaches are subsiding. The important thing is he’s making progress.

“He’ll have a meeting with the ENT [Ear Nose Throat] doctors next week. That’ll be the next time we most likely have an update on him … it’s an ongoing thing.’’

NOTE

Paul Zipser suffered a knee injury in practice on Wednesday, going knee-on-knee with a teammate. He went through most of the shootaround, but was still feeling pain and will be a game-time decision.