Kyle Fuller, Adrian Amos make themselves at home in Bears OT victory

BALTIMORE — Coming into this season, Bears defensive backs Adrian Amos and Kyle Fuller were linked in a rather unbecoming fashion — two former starters slated to be back-ups after their once-promising NFL careers turned to disappointment.

But on Sunday they shared a glorious moment for themselves, their families and friends and their teammates at M&T Stadium — two kids from Baltimore who came home, played well and made a difference against the team they once cheered for.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, but yeah — it feels good,” Amos said after earning a game ball in the Bears’ 27-24 overtime victory against the Ravens. “When you win, everything feels good. If we had lost this game, we made a couple of plays, but it’s [more about] what plays you could have made to win the game. Winning cures a lot.”

The Amos-Fuller combination was never bigger than on the key defensive play of the game. Fuller broke up Joe Flacco’s pass for wide receiver Chris Moore along the sideline at the Bears 15-yard line and the deflection went right to Amos. The third-year safety not only snared the ball for his first career interception in his 32nd start, but weaved his way upfield for a touchdown that gave the Bears a seemingly comfortable 24-13 lead with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Bears safety Adrian Amos (38) heads toward the end zone for a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Bears' 27-24 overtime victory against the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“Kyle made a good play on the ball, tipped it and I just caught it and tried not to get tackled,” said Amos, who had eight tackles, one tackle-for-loss and two pass break-ups. “When I gave a move and broke through the line, I looked up at the Jumbotron and it was just me — and then it was just, ‘Get to the end zone.’

Amos’ inability to make plays on the ball was the big reason why the Bears’ went for an upgrade in the offseason with Quintin Demps in free agency and Eddie Jackson in the draft. But Amos hung in there and when Demps suffered a broken arm against the Steelers, he was a starter again. Even teammates recognized how big a play it was not just for the team, but for Amos. It was his first touchdown at M&T Bank Stadium since scoring one in the annual Turkey Bowl as a receiver at Calvert Hall High in Baltimore.

“Very happy for Amos,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “Sometimes I call him spatula-hands because he doesn’t catch a lot of balls. But he got his today — and then took it to the crib. That was an awesome feeling. I bet it was for him, especially being his home.”

Fuller, who got his chance when starting cornerback Prince Amukamara was injured in the preseason and has earned the full-time job, was solid again Sunday.

“Kyle played lights out,” Amos said. “If I had to give a game ball, it would be to Kyle. They [targeted] him for a whole series and there were no completions. I don’t know how many actual [pass break-ups] they got him fore, but it should be seven or eight. He was in man-to-man a lot. He showed up and played big-time.”

Fuller who played at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimre, officially was credited with three pass break-ups. But his production was even better than that.

“Just doing my job. Nothing special,” said Fuller, the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 2014. “I just thank God. It feels good to get a big win — something we definitely needed. Just going to continue to work hard and get better and keep it going.”

