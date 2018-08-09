Kyle Fuller pick-6 highlight of tough night for Bears’ first-team defense

CINCINNATI — Everything keeps going Kyle Fuller’s way.

The Bears cornerback was in the right place at the right time again Thursday night. When Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross slipped on a downfield route, Fuller was right there to intercept Andy Dalton’s pass near midfield and return it 47 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium.

It’s only the preseason — ostensibly the preseason opener for Bears starters — when nothing is defining no matter how tempting it is to anoint Adam Shaheen for a couple of catches or put Kevin White on the waiver wire for an early drop. But when Fuller makes a play, it’s easy to admire the continuation of a good story that seems to get better with each turn of the page.

Fuller not only was in position to take advantage of the break, but made the play and earned the touchdown. When Bengals tacklers cut down the angle on his return, Fuller cut back inside at the 15-yard line and quickly weaved his way upfield into the end zone to give the Bears a 7-7 tie.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (left) and nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) help corral Bengals running back Giovani Bernard in the first half of their preseason game Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium. | Gary Landers/AP photo.

“I was going against a fast receiver. I tried to give myself some room,” Fuller said in a television sideline interview. “He was running deep and once I saw him break, I was able to get in position to get where the ball was and it ended up being an interception and a touchdown.”

Fuller also had help from his teammates. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, with a nifty inside arm-over move, put just enough pressure on Dalton to rush the throw. Akiem Hicks also was effective in his brief stint.

“We work together,” said Fuller, who signed a four-year, $56 million contract in the offseason. “Those guys up front apply pressure and force the ball in the air for us to go get. We’re always there for those guys. They’re working hard every day to make us better.”

Fuller’s touchdown was the biggest highlight in an mostly shaky performance by the Bears’ defense. Tackling was an issue. Linebacker Danny Trevathan, recently back from a hamstring injury, and cornerback Prince Amukamara were given the night off and the Bears felt their absence.

Linebacker John Timu, starting for Trevathan, missed a tackle that helped Joe Mixon turn a short pass into a 24-yard touchdown reception (safety Adrian Amos missed Mixon as well). And Marcus Cooper, starting for Amukamara, had a tough time with A.J. Green — a challenging match-up for anyone — just missing a break-up that Green turned into a 26-yard gain that led to a Bengals touchdown.

The first-team defense allowed two touchdowns and scored one on three possessions in a mostly disappointing performance in the first half.

But Fuller, Hicks and Floyd looked good for their first time out. Nick Kwiatkoski blocked a pass on a blitz with the second-team defense. While the first-team defense allowed 139 yards on 16 plays (8.7 avg.), it also gained 35 yards of field position on Fuller’s pick — for a net of 104 yards allowed (6.5 avg.), if you’re into net yards.

They left a lot of room for improvement. But help figures to be on the way, with Trevathan and Amukamara returning — and rookie Roquan Smith eventually signing his contract. The bottom line: it’s the preseason — too early to get excited and too early to panic.

“Being able to get out on the field after a long offseason and put some things on film will help us tune up, learn from and prepare for the regular season,” Fuller said.