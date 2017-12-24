Kyle Fuller’s interception helps Bears take 6-3 lead over Browns

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller continued his fine comeback season in the first half against the Browns on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Fuller had an interception in the end zone and two pass break-ups as the Bears took a 6-3 lead at halftime. The interception, his second of the season, came on a second-and-four pass from the Bears 28-yard line – a DeShone Kizer deep ball intended for Josh Gordon. But it was overthrown, setting up Fuller for an easy pick.

The Bears defense had been dominant in the first half until letting up on the Browns final possession in the final minute. After holding the Browns to 90 yards on 28 plays on their first five possessions — four punts and Fuller’s interception — the Bears allowed 48 yards on four plays in the final 30 seconds to set up a 42-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez that barely cleared the crossbar with five seconds left in the half.