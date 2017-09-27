Kyle Fuller’s re-emergence makes Bears defense a tougher bunch

An interview with cornerback Kyle Fuller will never be confused for a chat with former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall or tight end Martellus Bennett. He’s a man of few words — not gregarious or outspoken.

Does he feel as if this season is a second chance for him with the Bears, and in coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense?

“I guess you could say that,” Fuller said in a brief interview before the regular season opened.

What was it like last season to sit out, watching, after a knee injury?

Kyle Fuller. (AP)

“It was tough,” said Fuller, the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 2014. “But it’s what got me to where I am now. So I’m thankful for it. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Flash forward to now, and Fuller’s play has said more than he ever will. He seems to have accomplished the impossible — winning over Fangio, who last year publicly questioned his toughness and willingness to play — and is now one of several reasons to be encouraged about a Bears defense that was short on game-changers last season.

“He’s coming out swinging and playing really tough,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said Tuesday. “He’s one of the reasons why we’re in a three-corner rotation.”

That rotation is only one game old but likely will continue in some capacity Thursday night against the Packers. Amukamara returned from a sprained right ankle Sunday against the Steelers but was not handed back his starting spot. Fuller, starting instead, was on the field for 80 percent of the defensive snaps — far ahead of Marcus Cooper (62 percent) and Amukamara (56). The three players broke up two passes apiece, with Fuller nearly making a leaping interception down the sideline.

“He’s worked very hard, like a lot of guys coming off of injuries from a year ago,” Bears coach John Fox said. “It’s good to see him enjoying some success.”

The Bears didn’t know what to expect from Fuller this year, with questions hanging over him about his durability and motivation after routine arthroscopic knee surgery kept him out all last season. Because of those concerns, the Bears didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.

But they still hoped he’d become something — anything — for them after the defense finished with a historically low 11 takeaways last season and the Bears opted to sign Amukamara and Cooper over pricier options in free agency.

Now Fuller is performing like a player in a contract year, with a better understanding of his responsibilities in Fangio’s defense but still much to prove. His situation is not unlike those of the other cornerbacks; Amukamara signed a one-year, $7 million contract, while only $6 million of Cooper’s three-year, $16 million deal is guaranteed for this season.

The Steelers game may be just the beginning of Fangio rotating the three for the best matchups, especially with Amukamara having up-and-down moments in his debut. Fangio says his decisions at cornerback will be fluid, but having different ways of challenging receivers such as the Packers’ Jordy Nelson is an obvious benefit.

“They’re just covering better,” Fangio said of Fuller, Cooper and Amukamara. “They broke up some critical passes at critical times [against the Steelers] when we asked them to be in some deep coverage, and they got it done.”

Starting with Fuller, the cornerbacks could define how formidable the Bears’ defense becomes. If they keep playing well, Fangio has more options to attack quarterbacks.

“If that continues to develop, you feel more confident in those guys’ coverage ability,” Fangio said. “You feel like you can leave them in one-on-one situations a little bit more.”

