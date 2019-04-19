Kyle Hendricks has best and longest start of season in Cubs’ win

Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on April 19, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. | Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

After his third rough outing of the season last week, right-hander Kyle Hendricks admitted that he was still battling himself and trying to get into his groove. However, finding his rhythm didn’t seem to be an issue for the 29-year-old in the Cubs’ 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks Friday at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks, who stumbled in his first three outings this season, threw his best and longest start of the season — seven scoreless innings.

Hendricks’ final line was three hits, two walks and 11 strikeouts with one wild pitch — his first in 6,662 pitches, according to MLB.com. He also managed to get out of the seventh inning despite the fact his left foot was hit with a ball from Diamondback first baseman Christian Walkers bat. Hendricks later said his foot was going to be OK.

After the game, manager Joe Maddon could sum up Hendricks’ outing in four words.

“That was classic Kyle,” he said.

In fact, Hendricks’ performance was so impressive it surprised “The Professor” himself.

“You always want it to come but I didn’t think it was going to come this quick,” said Hendricks, whose ERA dropped nearly two points to 3.54 after his fourth outing. “To go out and make that many good pitches, it builds the confidence a lot and it solidifies the confidence we’ve been working on. So I just told the guys, this is just one good day and tomorrow we have to get right back at it with another work day and hopefully get on a roll here.”

Hendricks gave a lot of credit to the other pitchers in the rotation. He said they enjoy having a friendly competition amongst one another.

After watching Jose Quintana and Cole Hamels each throw seven shutout innings in wins on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Hendricks knew it was his turn to show what he’s got.

“Q and Cole have been doing an unbelievable job just attacking guys and I think it’s filtering down to the rest of us now,” Hendricks said. “I’ve been trying just to stay right in stride with them.”

Maddon is all for the the competitive vibe in the rotation especially if the results keep coming.

“It is contagious,” Maddon said. “We’re on a pretty good role right now and I think it is sustainable for the starters especially and the bullpen, too. The bullpen has really righted itself.

“When you pitch and play defense, it takes a lot of strain off the offense … We haven’t played really any better than we did earlier in the season, the difference is we pitched better. That’s it.”

The Cubs’ starting rotation is heating up at the right time, considering ace Jon Lester was sidelined earlier this month with a tight hamstring. In the last seven games, Cubs starters have a combined 0.96 ERA (5 ER/46⅔ innings).

The Cubs’ bullpen has also gotten significantly better despite it being without Brandon Morrow and Mike Montgomery, who are both out with injuries. In the last 10 games, the Cubs’ relievers have recorded a 1.16 ERA (4 ER/31 IP). Before that, they owned an embarrassing 9.51 ERA (31 ER/29⅓ IP) in the first eight games.

Steve Cishek, who replaced Hendricks in the eighth inning, has had five scoreless outings after he walked the first three batters on April 3.

Before the ninth inning, the Cubs, who are .500 for the first time since the start of the season and have won four straight games, pitched 31 consecutive shutout innings, their longest stretch since 1976. Reliever Brad Brach gave up three hits and a run before he was replaced by Pedro Strop, who got the final two outs.

“I have a lot of faith in Brach,” Maddon said. “I think this guy is going to be big for us by the end of the year. So that happened, but overall, [we] played well.”