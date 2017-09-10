Kyle Hendricks moves up Cubs’ postseason pitching dominance list

To Cub fans who know their history, it’ll come as no surprise that three of the four pitchers who own at least two of the clubs’ 20 most dominant postseason pitching performances came in the team’s dead-ball glory days.

As ranked by game score, Mordecai Brown is listed four times and Orval Overall three from 1906-08 as the Cubs won three National League pennants and two World Series. Hippo Vaughn is listed twice in the 1918 Series.

The fourth is Kyle Hendricks, who cracked the top 20 for the second time when he pitched seven shutout innings Friday in the Cubs’ 3-0 playoff-opening victory over the Nationals.

Hendricks’ game score was 76, 14th in Cubs postseason history. He already owned the No, 7 spot with an 80 game score earned when he went 7-1/3 innings and allowed only two hits as the Cubs blanked the Dodgers 5-0 in the NLCS last year,.

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers a pitch against the Nationals during Game One of the NLDS at Nationals Park on Oct. 6. | Getty Images

A quick refresher on how game score works: Starting pitchers begin with 50 points. They add a point for each out and another for each strikeout. Each inning completed beyond the fourth is worth two points. Subtractions are one point for each walk, two for each hit or unearned run and four for each earned run.

In beating the Nationals, Hendricks tacked on six points for pitching three innings beyond the fourth, 21 for batters retired and six for strikeouts, building his total to 83. He lost a point for each of his three walks and two points for each of his two hits, leaving his final game score at 76.

Any low hit, low walk, low run performance will score well, but big strikeout pitchers have the opportunity to pile up the points.

The best game score in Cubs postseason history, an 88, came in the 2016 wild-card game when Jake Arrieta went the distance, striking out 11 hitters, walking none and allowing five hits in as the Cubs beat the Pirates 4-0.

Others in the recent past include Mark Prior (82, Cubs’ sixth best) with a complete game two-hitter, seven strikeouts and four walks to beat the Braves 3-1 in the 2003 NLDS, and John Lester (77, tied for 12th) who went eight innings, allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none to stop the Giants 1-0 in the NLDS last year.

The highest game score in postseason history for any team is 98 by Roger Clemens, pitching for the Yankees in the 2000 ALCS. He blanked he Mariners 5-0 while pitching all nine innings, allowing only one hit and two walks while striking out 15.

A strong game score doesn’t insure victory. Jack Pfiester, tied for 20th on the Cubs list with a 74, pitched nine innings, allowed three runs, four hits, struck out nine and walked two in the 1906 World Series. But Pfiester lost when Ed Walsh scored 94, tied for fifth in MLB, as he struck out 12, walked one and gave up two hits as the White Sox won 3-0.

