Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for Cubs after players meeting with union head

MESA, Ariz. — It was a busy morning full of serious business at Cubs camp.

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark had a long meeting with Cubs players in which key questions were asked and concerns raised in regard to free agency and other matters. The current collective bargaining agreement runs through 2021.

Clark answered questions from media about player anger, teams tanking, possible collusion among major league clubs and even the hypothetical walk-out scenario.

Cubs president of baseball operations Crane Kenney also met with reporters to discuss updates to Wrigley Field and its environs. The dugouts: 28 feet closer to the foul poles. Concession stands: Four new ones will be ready for the April 9 home opener. The 2020 All-Star Game: The Cubs have put in an application to host it.

Kyle Hendricks pitches against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

More on all of the above to come.

Today’s lineup vs. Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray at Sloan Park:

CF Albert Almora Jr.

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

SS Addison Russell

2B Ben Zobrist

LF Kyle Schwarber

RF Jason Heyward

C Victor Caratini

P Kyle Hendricks

