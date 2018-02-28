Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish to follow No. 1 starter Jon Lester in Cubs rotation

MESA, Ariz. – The day after naming Jon Lester as his Opening Day starter, Cubs manager Joe Maddon unveiled the rest of the Cubs’ rotation Wednesday, with last year’s Game 1 playoff starter Kyle Hendricks penciled in at No. 2, and newly signed Yu Darvish No. 3.

Left-hander Jose Quintana is fourth and right-hander Tyler Chatwood fifth to open the season.

The Cubs open with a four-game series against the Marlins in Miami, followed by two in Cincinnati and four in Milwaukee before Lester would start the Cubs’ home opener April 9 against the Pirates.

The order assures the two lefties (also Lester) are spaced, and it provides starkly different right-handed looks after Lester in a given series, with the power pitching Darvish following the changeup/command specialist Hendricks.

Hendricks pitches against the Dodgers in the playoffs last year.

Those right-handed looks would be scheduled to open the Cubs’ first big rivalry series, in Milwaukee.

The Cubs’ rotation features three former Opening Day starters – all three of whom started openers for their teams last year (Lester for the Cubs, Quintana for the White Sox and Darvish for the Rangers).

It’s a group that doesn’t include the one who won a major-league ERA crown (Hendricks in 2016).

“Guys like Kyle, their day’s going to come when they get that opportunity to be an Opening Day starter,” Maddon said. “I’m certain that’s going to happen.

“We actually have three guys that have done it, and [a fourth] guy among this group that’s definitely going to do it at some point in his career. And maybe even Chatwood, I don’t know. …

“It’s pretty good stuff.”

