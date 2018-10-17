Kyle Long feeling Bears spirit: ’Every week feels like the playoffs around here’

Even after a loss, spirits are up at Halas Hall. The Bears still are in first place.

“Every week feels like the playoffs around here,” guard Kyle Long, said. “And that’s what you play for. It’s like in high school — if you lose one or two games throughout the season, you’re out of the playoffs. We don’t want to lose around here. We’re not used to it right now. We need to show people that we’re a winning team. We’ve proven that to ourselves. Now we have to go do it week-in and week-out.”

It’s a long time coming for Long, the second-longest tenured Bears player (behind cornerback Sherrick McManis). He has played through seasons of 8-8, 5-11, 6-10, 3-13 and 5-11.

“I’m just happy to be here and part of a great team and able to help out where I can,” Long said. “I’ll give everything to this team, because I’ve been here when it’s none of you guys [reporters] here on a Tuesday and it feels good to have people care about the Bears the same way we do.”

Bears guard Kyle Long (75) and defensive back Eddie Jackson (39) celebrate after the Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-10 on Sept. 30 at Soldier Field. | David Banks/AP photo

Amukamara, Robinson limited

Cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring), wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) and guard Eric Kush (neck) were limited in practice Wednesday. Linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) did not practice.

Dolphins facing inquiry

The NFL is looking into whether the Miami Dolphins violated injury report policy with quarterback Ryan Tannehill last week, the Miami Herald reported.

Tannehill was not listed on the injury report as the Dolphins practiced for their game against the Bears, but was a game-day scratch because of a shoulder injury. Coach Adam Gase acknowledged Osweiler took “maybe a few reps” in last Thursday’s practice. But the injury report indicated Tannehill has full participation.