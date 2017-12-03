Kyle Long leaves Bears game with shoulder injury

Bears 12/03/2017, 02:02pm
Patrick Finley
Bears guard Kyle Long played the first half Sunday before being taken out at halftime with what the team called a shoulder injury.

The guard is on the sideline in a baseball cap, indicating he won’t return soon.

Long has been battling, among other injuries, an injured labrum in his left shoulder. He was scheduled to have surgery on it last offseason, but decided against it after experiencing complications with his ankle surgery.

Long was replaced by Tom Compton at right guard.

