Kyle Long misses practice, but Bears say it’s for ankle maintenance

Bears guard Kyle Long missed practice on Thursday, but coach John Fox characterized it as a maintenance day for the right ankle he had surgery on in November.

“We’re just trying to make sure he gets to Sunday, you know,” Fox said. “It’s not a new injury or anything.”

The Bears got one piece of good news: cornerback Marcus Cooper, returned for practice for the first time since Friday after recovering from back spasms. He was limited.

Three other Bears were limited: wide receiver Markus Wheaton (groin), center Hroniss Grasu (hand) and inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pec).

Kyle Long missed practice Thursday. (AP)

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t sound optimistic that Kwiatkoski would play.

“He’s only partaken in some scout team work this week,” he said.