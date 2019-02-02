Kyle Long on Bears, O-line and bro Chris, who won Walter Payton Man of the Year

ATLANTA — Kyle Long is still processing the Bears’ playoff loss.

“You’re never really over it,” the Bears guard said Saturday. “But the great thing about football, if you’re lucky enough, is that you get to play again. You get to put your helmet back on and do it again.”

He’ll do so with familiar faces. Right tackle Bobby Massie’s contract extension, signed last week, means that all five Bears starting offensive linemen are under contract for next year.

Long said he can’t wait to play alongside them in 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) and his brother, Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long (75), greet each other after the Bears' wild-card loss to the Eagles. Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“That’s incredible,” he said. “It’s a credit to our staff. It’s a credit to the leaders in our room.”

Massie, he said, doesn’t get enough respect around the NFL.

“He’s as consistent as they come,” he said. “He’s as deserving as anybody.”

Long attended the NFL Honors at the Fox Theatre to cheer on his brother, Chris, who was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work building wells in East Africa.

The Eagles defensive end beat out, among others, Bears tight end Trey Burton and former Bears kicker Robbie Gould.

“It’s amazing, the things these guys do,” Kyle Long said. “My pick is Chris Long, all the time. We’ve got a good one in Chicago, too, in Trey. … I think it’s a credit to not only how they were brought up, the kind of stuff that’s inside their chest, the kind of men they are.”

Rodgers wins for rally

Aaron Rodgers won the NFL’s Moment of the Year Award leading the Packers back from a 20-0 deficit to beat the Bears in Week 1. The quarterback was carted off the field in the second quarter but returned after halftime.

Former Packers great Brett Favre presented the award.

“As Favre-y knows,” Rodgers said, “there’s nothing like beating the Bears.”

Fangio named top assistant

Vic Fangio, the Bears’ defensive coordinator who became the Broncos head coach last month, was named the Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year for his work with the league’s best defense.

“A heck of a coach that does things the right way,” said Bears coach Matt Nagy, who was named AP Coach of the Year.

This and that

Burton said his Man of the Year nomination was special because he shares a team with the trophy’s namesake. “That’s where Walter played, and to see the impact he made on the community is unique,” he said.