After three Pro Bowl seasons to begin his career, Kyle Long has suffered through two frustrating years.
The Bears offensive lineman, who is recuperating from neck surgery, started just 17 games the past two seasons after missing one game in his first three campaigns.
Long’s absence no doubt helped contribute to the Bears’ 14-34 record the past three seasons and expedite the departure of John Fox.
Still, the classy player had nothing but good things to say about his former head coach and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who has moved on to Miami.
Long, 29, signed a 4-year, $40 million deal with the Bears in 2016.