Kyle Long says he’ll ‘miss’ coach John Fox

After three Pro Bowl seasons to begin his career, Kyle Long has suffered through two frustrating years.

The Bears offensive lineman, who is recuperating from neck surgery, started just 17 games the past two seasons after missing one game in his first three campaigns.

Long’s absence no doubt helped contribute to the Bears’ 14-34 record the past three seasons and expedite the departure of John Fox.

Still, the classy player had nothing but good things to say about his former head coach and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who has moved on to Miami.

Only constant thing in football is change – and it’s hard. Gonna miss coach fox he challenged me to do things I’ve never done or thought about doing. And Loggains too – he was fun to play for. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) January 4, 2018

Long, 29, signed a 4-year, $40 million deal with the Bears in 2016.