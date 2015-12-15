Our Pledge To You

06/24/2016, 08:54am

Kyle Long started his day with some fun as Santa

By Kyle Thele
The last two weeks have been tough for the Bears and Kyle Long. The Bears lost two in a row and in the most recent loss, Long had an especially difficult game. But it takes more than that to kill Long’s Christmas spirit.

Early Tuesday morning, Long posted a picture with a certain jolly man in a red suit.

It’s not yet clear what Long and Santa have planned for the day, but if it helps cheer up Bears fans, it can’t be a bad thing.

The Bears have three games left this season, and as much as it may please Long and his teammates to win, losing may be a better gift for the Bears.

Long wasn’t the only Bears player in the holiday spirit. Matt Forte, who regularly interacts with fans on Twitter, promised to give away a signed shirt and Bears gear for the responding tweet that included the best motivational quote.

