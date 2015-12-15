Kyle Long started his day with some fun as Santa

The last two weeks have been tough for the Bears and Kyle Long. The Bears lost two in a row and in the most recent loss, Long had an especially difficult game. But it takes more than that to kill Long’s Christmas spirit.

Early Tuesday morning, Long posted a picture with a certain jolly man in a red suit.

It’s not yet clear what Long and Santa have planned for the day, but if it helps cheer up Bears fans, it can’t be a bad thing.

The Bears have three games left this season, and as much as it may please Long and his teammates to win, losing may be a better gift for the Bears.

Long wasn’t the only Bears player in the holiday spirit. Matt Forte, who regularly interacts with fans on Twitter, promised to give away a signed shirt and Bears gear for the responding tweet that included the best motivational quote.