Kyle Schwarber in Cubs’ Game 1 lineup vs. Clayton Kershaw in L.A.

LOS ANGELES — The Cubs revealed their lineup for tonight’s National League Championship Series opener against superstar left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Here it is:

RF Jon Jay, 3B Kris Bryant, 1B Anthony Rizzo, C Willson Contreras, CF Albert Almora Jr., SS Addison Russell, LF Kyle Schwarber, 2B Javy Baez, P Jose Quintana.

Of particular interest is the inclusion of Schwarber, the lefty power bat. Both Contreras and Rizzo homered off Kershaw in the Cubs’ 5-0 victory Game 6 of the 2016 NLCS. Kershaw threw seven shutout innings in Game 2 of that series at Wrigley Field, in a 1-0 Dodgers win.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Kyle Schwarber, starting in left field.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com