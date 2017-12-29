Lackey, Lester and Maddux to tee-off at celebrity golf tournament in Florida

John Lackey and Jon Lester are expected to play in a celebrity golf tournament next month in Florida. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While Chicagoans brave the cold weather and snow, four former and current Chicago athletes will be enjoying themselves while playing a round of golf in the Sunshine State next month.

Former Cubs pitchers John Lackey and Greg Maddux and current Cubs left-hander John Lester will tee-up at the Pro Diamond Resorts Invitational celebrity golf tournament. Former Bears star Brian Urlacher will also be participating in the charity golf tournament.

The three-day tournament from Jan. 12-14 at Tranquilo Golf Club in Orlando, Florida kicks off the PGA Tour Champions 2018 schedule. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Florida Hospital for Children.

Other participants include Roger Clemens, Justin Verlander, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Terry Francona.

There will also be five LPGA golfer in attendance, including Brittany Lincicome, Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson, Brittany Lang and Gerina Piller.

The winner of the celebrity tournament will receive $500,000 award, while the PGA Tour Champions and LPGA golfers are playing for a $750,000 check.

Fans can watch the tournament on Golf Channel.

