LaMarre’s homer sparks White Sox to victory over Tigers

DETROIT – It’s one of the happiest sounds in baseball, and Ryan LaMarre made it happen in the White Sox’ 6-3 victory Tuesday night.

A group of cheering, screaming fans from the visiting team, easily heard in an otherwise quiet stadium, can only mean one thing – a rare home run by a friend and family member.

How rare?

For LaMarre, who connected against Tigers left-hander Blaine Hardy in the second inning to break a 3-all tie, it was the first long ball of the 29-year-old outfielder’s undistinguished 80-game major league career. And he did it at Comerica Park, a 20-minute drive from where he was born in Royal Oak, Mich., and a 45-minute ride from Ann Arbor where he starred as an outfielder for the University of Michigan.

White Sox left fielder Ryan LaMarre (25) celebrates hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP)

A group of 40-50 including LaMarre’s wife and parents, on their own White Sox island in section 128 on the lower level behind home plate, cheered with everything they had. For the Sox, a 43-76 team starting to wind down a season that hasn’t produced a whole lot to cheer about, it was a nice, noisy moment.

Also nice: Jose Abreu padding the lead with a two-run double in the sixth inning to make it 6-3. It was Abreu’s 34th double and his 69th and 70th RBI.

Not as nice was Sox righty Lucas Giolito’s first inning, in which he allowed three runs after the Sox – getting an RBI single from Daniel Palka and two runs on Kevan Smith’s sacrifice fly thanks to a botched rundown by the Tigers infield — had staked him to a 3-0 lead during their first at-bat. The bad frame raised Giolito’s first-inning ERA to 8.63.

Giolito, however regrouped and strung together five scoreless innings, including a nifty escape from a bases loaded, nobody out jam in the sixth.

Giolito had 16 swings and misses, a season high, and threw 73 of 99 pitches for strikes while striking out seven and walking one, a season low for an outing longer than 4 1/3 innings.

LaMarre’s homer, which turned out to be the official game-winner, put Giolito (6.15 ERA) in position for his team high eighth win against nine losses.

The Sox had given LaMarre some extended major league life when they claimed him off waivers from the Twins after Avisail Garcia went to the disabled list July 10 with a strained right hamstring.

A career .206 hitter in 73 games over parts of four major league seasons with the Reds, Red Sox, A’s and Twins when the Sox claimed him, LaMarre appeared in two games before he was sent down, but he was called back up when Leury Garcia went on the disabled list. He was batting .220 with four extra-base hits in 10 games at Class AAA Charlotte at the time.

So it has gone in a nondescript career, which featured a major highlight Tuesday for a second round draft pick by the Reds out of Michigan in the 2006 draft.

LaMarre became the first University of Michigan product to homer for the Sox since Chris Getz, the Sox’ director of player development went deep July 9, 2008.

Jace Fry pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth and Xavier Cedeno got the final three outs for the Sox, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the second time in eight games.

Cedeno struck out Nick Castellanos, the tying run at the plate who had five hits and five RBI Monday, looking to end the game.