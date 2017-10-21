Lance Bouma scores game-winner as Hawks overcome overturned goal

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Blackhawks made it through their season-opening meat-grinder — eight straight games against playoff teams that averaged more than 102 points last season — in good shape, with a 4-2-2 mark. They were rewarded with a game against the NHL’s worst team, the winless Arizona Coyotes. It wasn’t much of a reprieve.

The Hawks needed a late goal by Lance Bouma to escape Arizona with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night, snapping a two-game losing streak. Bouma swept in a Duncan Keith rebound with 4:24 left in the game as the Hawks overcame a controversial overturned goal by Tommy Wingels to get the two points.

Christian Fischer and Richard Panik traded goals 61 seconds apart in the first period, and the Hawks killed off four penalties in a 2:08 span to keep the game tied. Patrick Kane made it 2-1 on a breakaway at 11:32 of the second period. Toews sprung him with a pass that hit Kane in the right skate, but Kane managed to corral the puck without slowing down, and slipped the puck between Coyotes goaltender Louis Domingue’s legs.

Then came what could have been a game-changing two-goal swing. Wingels was taken down on a breakaway, and appeared to beat Domingue on the ensuing penalty shot, going way out wide before scoring. But the goal was reviewed, and officials determined that Domingue had made contact with the puck — replays appeared to show that he made stick-on-stick contact, not stick-on-puck — and the goal was overturned, because a player can’t score on a rebound on a penalty shot. Just 50 seconds later, Arizona’s stud rookie Clayton Keller — who has drawn comparisons to Kane — scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-2.

Wingels wound up factoring in the game-winner, though, getting a piece of Keith’s shot that Bouma eventually scored on. Wingels got his goal, too, scoring an empty-netter.

The way Joel Quenneville sees it, he has to scratch two defensemen every night. So people shouldn’t read into his decisions as benchings or punishments. Somebody simply has to sit.

“We’ve got eight guys and we feel they’ve all been fine for us,” Quenneville said. “I don’t think anybody’s hurt their case at all. That’s what makes it challenging. We’ve got eight guys that we feel every night can play, and can play against anybody. I think that’s a good situation to be in.”

Michal Kempny was scratched for the second straight game Saturday night, as Jordan Oesterle earned another game after his solid effort Thursday night against Edmonton. Quenneville said he liked the way Oesterle moved the puck with simple, direct plays, and that he “had a real good gap.”

Cody Franson was the other scratch.

“[Kempny] has been real good,” Quenneville said. “I thought he had a real good stretch. His last game [in St. Louis], he was ordinary, but I thought he had six real good games.”

Defenseman Connor Murphy spent four seasons with the Coyotes before being acquired by the Hawks in the Niklas Hjalmarsson deal. He was doing his best to treat Saturday’s game like any other.

“I’m excited,” he said after the morning skate. “We always say it’s like any game, but it is. I was thinking about that [Friday], a couple of guys it’ll be weird to match up against and play, just being roommates with them and knowing them for years. But going into games, you just kind of get in the zone and think about winning and nothing else. That’s probably where my m ind will be. But it’ll be fun to see some familiar faces and say ‘hi’ to them.”

