Larry Fitzgerald will return to Cardinals for 16th NFL season

Larry Fitzgerald, one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time, will return to the Cardinals for a 16th NFL season after signing a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. “No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald,” team president Michael Bidwill said in a statement.

Fitzgerald, who will turn 36 before the start of the 2019 season, led the Cardinals’ offense in various categories during a trying season under rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. The veteran wideout recorded team highs in targets (112), receptions (69), receiving yards (734) and receiving touchdowns (six) even if the numbers weren’t up to what we had seen in prior seasons.

There’s little doubt that Fitzgerald will make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he’s ready to call it quits. The 11-time Pro Bowler ranks third in receptions, second in receiving yards and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns on the NFL’s all-time leaderboards.

It’s unlikely he’ll catch Jerry Rice in any category, but he only needs 22 catches to pass Tony Gonzalez for the second-most in league history. With 13 more touchdowns, he could pass Antonio Gates (who he’s currently tied with) and Marvin Harrison to enter the top five in TD receptions.