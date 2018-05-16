Larry Nassar’s victims will receive ESPYS courage award

Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander, center, is hugged after giving her victim impact statement during the seventh day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. At right is Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis. | Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Larry Nassar’s victims will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at this year’s ESPYS.

The ESPN awards show honors the past year’s best athletes and moments in sports. Alison Overholt, an ESPN vice president, says the women and girls who spoke out about how Nassar sexually abused them have shown “what it truly means to speak truth to power.”

More than 250 gave statements in court when Nassar was sentenced for sexual assault in January and February. They said the sports doctor molested them while they sought treatment for injuries.

Michigan State University announced a $500 million settlement with Nassar’s victims Wednesday. He assaulted females at his campus clinic, Lansing-area home, area gyms and major gymnastics events.

The ESPYS will air live July 18 at 8 p.m. EDT.