Last-place Blackhawks look to the future, stockpiling picks at deadline

Stan Bowman is used to calling other general managers this time of year, looking for rentals and major additions for a Stanley Cup run. Being on the other side of those calls was a different experience, and one he doesn’t hope to repeat.

“It’s disappointing, for sure, but you can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Bowman said after dealing away Ryan Hartman and Tommy Wingels for picks and a prospect. “You’ve got to sit here and try to plan for the future.”

That was the motive behind both deals the Hawks made on Monday, dealing Ryan Hartman to Nashville and Tommy Wingels to Boston. The Hawks now have two first-round picks in the June draft — a lottery pick of their own, and a late one from the Predators. That offsets the lost second-round pick from the ill-fated Phil Danault trade with Montreal two years ago.

The Hawks also have two third-rounders.

Stan Bowman will have two first-round draft picks this June. (Getty Images)

Bowman has had some success with late first-round picks, including Teuvo Teravainen (18th), Hartman (30th), Nick Schmaltz (20th) and top defensive prospect Henri Jokiharju (29th).

“All you have to do is look back to last year’s draft, we ended up taking Henri Jokiharju at 29th overall and we took [defenseman] Ian Mitchell 57th,” Bowman said. “Those are two of our best up-and-coming prospects, so you can get really good players in that range.”

Ejdsell is a go

The Hawks pursued Victor Ejdsell last spring after his breakout season in Sweden’s second-tier league, but the undrafted center wound up signing with the Predators. So Bowman was glad to get a second crack at him.

In his first season in the Swedish Elite League, Ejdsell has 17 goals and 13 assists in 44 games.

“He’s not a throw-in, he’s a very talented center, a big kid about 6-5, a highly skilled player,” Bowman said. “He’s a bit of a late-bloomer. … He’s 22, so he’s probably closer to being an NHL player. We have high expectations for him.”

Ta ta, Tommy

The Hawks found a taker for Wingels at the last minute, a trade that wasn’t official until nearly 90 minutes after the deadline. Boston gave the Hawks a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft — it becomes a fourth-rounder if the Bruins win their first-round playoff series this year, or re-sign Wingels in the summer.

Crawford update

Bowman and Joel Quenneville had no update on Corey Crawford, who’s been out with a head injury since Christmas. But Bowman said he fully expects Crawford to eventually return to full health and play again, and saw no reason why he wouldn’t play this season if he’s medically cleared.

“Athletes want to play,” Bowman said. “If Corey is 100 percent healthy and our doctors say he’s ready to go and he’s saying, ‘I want to play,’ it would be sort of odd to say, ‘You’re not allowed to play.’”

