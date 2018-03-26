Last tuneup: White Sox face Knights in Charlotte

Three more days.

That’s the countdown to the White Sox season opener in Kansas City, but before then, the matter of an exhibition game against their Class AAA Charlotte affiliate was taken care of Monday (5:05 CST, NBCSCH+).

The Sox are off Tuesday, will work out in Kansas City Wednesday and face the Royals Thursday at 3:15 p.m. with right-hander James Shields making his eighth career opening day start against scheduled Royals starter Danny Duffy.

Here is the lineup for Monday, with right-hander Reynaldo Lopez starting but numerous other reliever expected to get an inning of work:

Yoan Moncada 2B, Avisail Garcia, Jose Abreu 1B, Matt Davidson DH, Yolmer Sanchez 3B, Welington Castillo C, Tyler Saladino SS, Leury Garcia LF, Adam Engel CF.

Right-hander Donn Roach started for the Knights.

Charlotte’s lineup: Charlie Tilson CF, Jose Rondon SS, Daniel Palka RF, Patrick Leonard 3B, Matt Skole DH, Casey Gillaspie 1B, Seby Zavala C, Juan Perez 2B, Jacob May LF

Anderson, Delmonico sit out again

Shortstop Tim Anderson and left fielder Nicky Delmonico did not start Monday, Anderson a late scratch and replaced by Tyler Saladino. Neither starter played in the final game in Arizona Sunday, Anderson because of a left shoulder issue and Delmonico a hamstring, both of which Renteria described as minor Sunday. A Sox spokesman said both were kept out Monday for precautionary reasons three days in advance of opening day.

Volstad filling a need

All Chris Volstad, the 31-year-old right-hander brought back as a non-roster invitee, did was pitch 14 scoreless innings of three-hit ball, striking out nine and walking one in nine appearances including one start.

Volstad was at Charlotte the entire 2017 season, going 3-10 with a 5.57 ERA and went home for a couple days believing his season was over, then got a call and pitched in six games for the Sox in September including two starts and posting a 4.66 ERA.

“I finished strong last year getting into my delivery, getting into my legs more with a stronger base, being able to repeat,’’ said Volstad, who credited AAA coach Steve McCatty with the adjustments.

Volstad, who made 21 starts for the Cubs in 2012, knows if he keeps getting outs he probably won’t stay down for long. The Sox won’t be stacked in Charlotte with starters, and prized prospect Michael Kopech will not be the first one called up if there is a need.

“The big thing is continue to pitch,’’ Volstad said.

White Sox opening day roster

Pitchers: Starters James Shields, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Miguel Gonazlez, Carson Fulmer; relievers Nate Jones, Joakim Soria, Danny Farquhar, Gregory Infante, Juan Minaya, Aaron Bummer, Luis Avilan, Hector Santiago.

Infielders: Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, Yolmer Sanchez, Matt Davidson, Tyler Saladino.

Outfielders: Avisail Garcia, Adam Engel, Nicky Delmonico, Leury Garcia.

Catchers: Welington Castillo, Omar Narvaez.