Late March show/fundraisers in Chicago outdoors: Merrionette Park to Schaumburg

The Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc. holds its banquet/fundraiser Saturday. Provided by Rich Gallagher

We near the end of the winter (and now spring) outdoors show season. But there are options this weekend, including the annual Evergreen Park Police Lodge #27 Sports Show tonight and the raffle-packed fundraiser for the Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.

I will be in Michigan Harbor Country chilling with life-long friends in a cabin/cottage as has been the tradition for nearly three decades during the first weekend of the NCAA basketball playoffs. Hopefully I will get a bit of fishing in at St. Joseph or Berrien Springs in Michigan.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows and flea markets this weekend:

The Evergreen Park Police Lodge #27 Sports Show is tonight, 7-11, at Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park.

Here are the details from Jack Murphy:

Dear Dale; Once again our Evergreen Park Police Lodge #27 is holding their annual Sports Show. We would appreciate your help once again in promoting our Show in your column, It will be held at Bourbon Street on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 7pm to 11pm. The cost is $25.00 per person and includes a meal, beer and wine, with door prizes and a raffle. Thank you again for all your past help and dedication Jack Murphy Lodge secretary

The Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc. banquet includes dinner and a multitude of outdoors and Chicago sports related raffle items, and I mean some stellar ones. It is at Chandler’s Chophouse in Schaumburg on Saturday evening. Click here for more information or contact Steve Kroll at (312) 320-6721.

Here are the details from David Klop:

The date of FRV Banquet on March 23 is rapidly approaching. If you haven’t purchased your tickets, don’t procrastinate. We have one of the best prize lists ever for this year’s event and many of these items can be had for as little as a one-dollar ($1) raffle ticket. This year’s event includes numerous electronic devices including a 50 Inch flat screen TV and an Apple watch, cameras and an Amazon Echo. Our travel and entertainment prizes include a one week stay for up to six adults at Del Webb’s Ave Maria community near Naples FL. Home includes a private pool and hot tub, access to a championship golf course, exercise room and community pool. We also have a $650 gift certificate for up to 3 nites stay at the Bay Breeze Resort in Ephraim, WI (Door County) plus $150 in gift certificates for two of the top restaurants on the Door. There’s a lot to do up there and it will be an enjoyable weekend for the winner. Our sports slate is filled with Bears, Hawks and Cubs jerseys and tickets for various events including Box Seat tickets behind the dugout for a Cubs game, Club Level Seats for the Blackhawks And White Sox Tickets. We have numerous items for the home including wines, Grill, Rotisserie Cooker and many more items. Our artwork includes sculptures, wood carvings, wall hangings and painting. Last, but not least, we have an unbelievable assortment of possibilities for the angler and sportsman including Resort packages and gift certificates for Wisconsin and Canadian adventures, and guide trips with some of the top musky anglers. Our tackle prize list includes two Just Encase tackle boxes filled with baits, Five Rods and reel combos, Hummingbird Electronics, Lure Boards and other tools that can be used by any fisherman. We also will have a kayak with paddle, life vest and ultralight rod and reel package. And as usual we will have our freezer of meat and seafood and $1,000 in cash which can be won with a $1 ticket. Tickets are $55 with 50 raffle tickets and $100 gets you 100 raffle tickets plus dinner. Kids under 12 are $20 with no tickets. A cash bar is available. You can use the order form included in the newsletter or pay on line at FRVmuskie.com. Location is Chandlers Chop House in Schaumburg, Il. Doors open at 5PM for cocktails and prize viewing. Dinner is at 6Pm. Don’t miss this terrific event that provides funding for most of our youth, stocking and conservation programs throughout the year. Any questions, call Steve Kroll at (312) 320-6721.

The inaugural Greater Chicago Boat Show is today through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.