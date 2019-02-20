Later the better for new White Sox reliever Alex Colome

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he has multiple options in his bullpen to close games, and while he mentioned newcomers Alex Colome and Kelvin Herrera and veteran Nate Jones, the best bet to get the most save opportunities would be Colome.

Colome, for one, would welcome it.

“I like to pitch with the game on the line, when I can feel the adrenaline running through my veins,” Colome said through translator Billy Russo Wednesday. “That’s why I like the ninth. But if a situation big situation arises in the seventh or eighth, I would hope to feel the adrenaline. I don’t know how to do it when the adrenaline is not there. That’s why I prefer to pitch in the ninth.”

Colome, 30, was the first pitcher in Rays history to lead the league in saves with 47 two seasons ago, a year after making the 2016 All-Star team. With the Mariners last season, he was a setup man for closer Edwin Diaz.

Alex Colome throws during a spring training baseball workout Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Pitching coach Don Cooper, when sizing up the bullpen recently, seemed to lean toward Colome as closer, although mixing and matching based on matchups is a possibility.

Show us the money

All the money saved that didn’t go to Manny Machado isn’t exactlly burning a hole in Rick Hahn’s pocket, but he did say eventually it will be spent, although not necessarily this year.

A boatload of free agents remain available and the Sox could add just about anywhere, with ample room in the outfield and starting rotation. And there are never enough good arms in the bullpen.

On the day Hahn and Co. lost out on Machado, he said he was on his phone working on potential additions.

“This isn’t money sitting around waiting to accumulate interest,” Hahn said. “It’s money to be deployed to put us in the best position to win some championships.”

Which means it might be better served a year from now, when the Sox young core of talent is closer to contributing to what they hope is a contender.

“A year from now, we will be in a better position to know more about our own guys and what’s available and where specific needs may lie and what we may have addressed,” Hahn said. “When we have that knowledge, that’s where this money is going to go. It’s going to serve us well in the long term to have this economic flexibility and might to make ourselves better.”

The Sox went for it and lost shooting for Machado as a long-term play.

“It did not work but it does not change the fact we are going to take advantage of those opportunities again when they arise in the coming years.”

The Sox payroll projects around $93-95 million for 2019, with significantly less on the books for 2020.

Flexibility

Infielder Jose Rondon played some outfield in winter ball and is doing work in the outfield to expand his versatility.

Eloy Jimenez, viewed primarily as a left fielder, is also taking work in right. “We wouldn’t mind him being comfortable in both positions,” Renteria said.

For openers

Minor leaguers Donn Roach and Jordan Guerrero get the starting nods in Cactus League split/squad openers Saturday, Roach vs. the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch and Guerrero against the Athletics in Mesa. Bernardo Flores is scheduled to start Sunday against Manny Machado’s Padres in Peoria, Ariz.