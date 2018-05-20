Latest streak another example of Jose Abreu’s consistency

One of the impressive things about Jose Abreu since he joined the White Sox has been his consistency. His current hitting streak is more proof.

On Saturday, Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the 10th streak of his career with at least 10 games. Sox manager Rick Renteria said Abreu is “just a mentally strong individual” with a good routine.

“He’s consistent. He doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low. I think he personifies a man that understands the complexity of the length of a major league season and doesn’t allow little valleys and or highs to affect him too much,” Renteria said Sunday. “He knows that they come and go. As long as he continues to do what he does on a daily basis to get ready for a ballgame, he knows that when it’s all said and done it all levels out and he’ll be able to produce and give you opportunities to score some runs.”

That steadiness is valuable for a rebuilding team like the Sox. And Renteria said Abreu’s teammates watch him as he sets an example.

“I think he’s been evolving into that type of leader,” Renteria said. “He’s a quiet leader but when he has something to say, everybody listens.”

Injury ups and downs

The injury news is mixed for the Sox.

Carlos Rodon throwing five innings of one-run ball Saturday night for Class A Kannapolis was an encouraging step in his recovery from offseason left shoulder surgery. In a video posted on Twitter by Kannapolis, Rodon said “it’s good to be back and playing some competitive baseball.”

On Sunday, the Sox announced that Rodon will join Class AAA Charlotte on Monday and start for them Thursday.

“Mostly trying to feel good and get back and pitch another game. I’m assuming I’ve got a couple more, maybe one more hopefully, who knows,” Rodon said during the video. “Looking at the beginning of June hopefully being back, but that’s out of my hands. That’s a decision for the club to make and what they need. We’ll go from there.”

The news wasn’t as good for Avisail Garcia. The team announced that Garcia recently underwent an MRI that showed improvement, but that the grade 2 strain in his right hamstring remains. Garcia will receive PRP injections and his rehab activities will be limited over the next three weeks.

His return to game action is expected to be closer to the end of June.

Fry on fire

Jace Fry continued to impress on Saturday, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings Saturday. Overall, he’s allowed no runs in 7 1/3 innings and looks much different than the pitcher who had a 10.80 ERA in 11 games last season.

So, what’s changed? For one, Renteria said Fry’s delivery and direction to the plate are cleaner

“One of the things that (pitching coach Don Cooper) talked about with him was cleaning up his direction to the plate, and I think they’ve done a really nice job in development to continue to move him forward with that,” Renteria said. “He’s commanding his secondary pitches very, very well. His breaking ball is very very good, and he’s able to command his fastball. That’s basically it.”

Renteria said having Fry, 24, attempt to get four outs was “test” to see what he could do. However, Renteria didn’t want to add more pressure on Fry by anointing him a future closer.

“That’s kind of… I’m sure in his mind he can, and I think that you can’t preclude that from ever happening. He’s just starting out though,” Renteria said. “It would be kind of tough for me to put him in a position where I’d lay that type of pressure on him.”

TBD

Wednesday against Baltimore would have Carson Fulmer’s turn in the rotation and the Sox have not announced who will make that start. Dylan Covey or Chris Volstad would be two possibilities.