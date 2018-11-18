Lauri Markkanen appears to troll Trump in tweet about California wildfires

No one is safe from Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen’s Twitter trolling — not even the President of the United States.

Markkanen, a native of Finland, tweeted a photo of him holding a rake.

“Anybody need their floors raked?” The Finnisher wrote. “#FinnishRakingSeason”

Anybody need their floors raked? 🍂🍂#FinnishRakingSeason 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/RmhnqtJX6R Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen trolled President Donald Trump in a tweet. | Jim Young/Associated Press — Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) November 19, 2018

Markkanen then responded to his own tweet and encouraged his followers to donate to California wildfire victims.

“In all seriousness, please join me in supporting those affected by the California wildfires,” he tweeted along with a link to Red Cross’ donation page.

The first tweet seemed to be a jab at President Donald Trump, who just one day earlier said that Finland — a country with forests covering 75 percent of its land area — doesn’t have the same wildfire issues because “they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things,” according to the New York Times.

Since his comments went viral, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told a local newspaper that he remembered speaking to Trump about his country’s vast forest areas and telling him, “We take care of our forests,” the Associated Press reported. But Niinistö doesn’t recall mentioning anything about raking, according to the Associated Press.

This isn’t the first time Markkanen decided to be a Twitter troll.

Back in September when the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jimmy Butler drama caught national headlines, Markkanen shared a “throwback Thursday” photo of him from the 2017 NBA draft. (In case you forgot, the Timberwolves drafted Markkanen out of Arizona as the seventh overall pick before trading him, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn to the Bulls in exchange for Butler.)

Then in October, Markkanen, who is still recovering from an elbow sprain he suffered in September, quoted a SLAM Magazine tweet with the “looking eyes” emoji after the publication left him off of its Class of 2017 roster.

Oh NBA Twitter … What’s next?