Lauri Markkanen continues showing that he’s not short on confidence

Lauri Markkanen leaned back in his chair and smirked, as he looked up at the small group of surrounding reporters.

“Like I said last time, I’m not lacking in confidence,’’ the Bulls rookie said Tuesday night.

The same line he used after his Sunday debut, and with much different results.

It was in that loss to New Orleans that Markkanen shot 1-for-9 from the field, including an 0-for-6 from three-point range. Yet, there he was after that disappointing performance, facing the media and doing so relatively unfazed.

Two nights later, the 7-footer played 30 minutes in the win over Cleveland, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range. He scored 15 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and even more impressive, played with a sneaky physicality that had NBA scouts drawn to him the last few years.

“He does have a physical presence,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Markkanen. “He’s got a little nasty streak to him which we love. He’s not going to back down to anybody.’’

That was again on display against the Cavaliers, including a second quarter run-in with LeBron James after Markkanen dropped a forearm into “The King’s’’ back on an attempted pick-and-roll. It was enough for James to turn back and give Markkanen a long look.

Not bad for a rookie, let alone a 20-year-old from Finland who admittedly is trying to break the reputation that Euro players are a bit on the soft size.

He’s sure sold Hoiberg on that.

“Even though he didn’t play great the other day [against New Orleans], he’s the first guy in the gym and you can tell that it really bothered him that his debut didn’t go very well, but it was great to see him bounce back,’’ Hoiberg said. “One thing I’m never going to have to worry about Lauri is his shot. He’s got a beautiful stroke. He’s going to keep shooting. He’s got great confidence in himself, which as a 20 year old in this league that’s a great quality to have.

“Loved his aggressiveness in that second half. He’s got some pop to him, and moves his feet. He got caught in a couple switches with some of the best isolation players in these league, and I thought he moved his feet and competed.’’

In other words, he continued showing why he was the seventh overall pick in the June draft.

Not that the Bulls were the only team on Markkanen. Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau was all set to keep Markkanen if they didn’t make the blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler.

His competitiveness was a big reason why.

“I just try and get back to the gym as quickly as possible and work on things,’’ Markkanen said. “Watch film, what did I do wrong, missed shots and stuff like that.

“I’m ready to move on and play the next game. That’s what I love about this challenge. There’s a next one coming up quick.’’

That “next one’’ is the final preseason game, and then it all starts to count.

Because of back issues, Markkanen never really had a chance to win a starting job, but will back up Nikola Mirotic and Robin Lopez when the regular season starts in Toronto next week.

Not a real concern for him.

“I just want to show that I belong,’’ Markkanen said last week.

It won’t be because of a lack of confidence.