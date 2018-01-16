Lauri Markkanen continues to rewrite history as a rookie

There’s no doubt the NBA has changed. The emphasis on the three-point shot has completely revolutionized the game.

The Rockets took more threes tonight (54) than Larry Bird did in the entire 1981-82 season (52). — Jeff Mangurten (@JeffGurt) January 9, 2018

Perhaps no young player has benefited more from the uptick of the three-ball than Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen, who is nailing them at a historic rate.

On Monday in just his 41st game, Markkanen made his 100th three-pointer of the season, becoming the fastest player to reach the milestone in NBA history. Markkanen broke the previous record of 44 games set by Damian Lillard.

Dirk Nowitzki (113), Ray Allen (76) and Steph Curry (58) never came close to Markkanen’s pace. To really put it in perspective, Michael Jordan didn’t hit his 100th three until his sixth season.

Lauri Markkanen made 100 3-pointers faster than the best shooters in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ZjQlyZslOG — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2018

Earlier in the season, Markkanen was busy breaking a different NBA record.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen set an NBA record with eight-straight games of at least two 3-pointers to begin his career. #bullsnation #bulls pic.twitter.com/uiGI4WefMo — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationNet) November 8, 2017

Among all rookies, Markkanen is the fourth-leading scorer at 15.5 points per game and second in rebounds with 7.6. And, he might have his sights set on more records. Markkanen is on pace to make 198 threes and break Lillard’s record of 185.

Check out Markkanen as he talks about his most recent accomplishment.