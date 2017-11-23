Lauri Markkanen has unicorns on his mind and in his plans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Justin Holiday believes in unicorns.

After all, he spent last season in New York playing alongside a 7-foot-3 one named Kristaps Porzingis.

“Unreal talent … size and talent,’’ Holiday said of his experience with Porzingis.

And while Porzingis is deemed the first unicorn in the NBA – thanks to Kevin Durant nicknaming him that – there are sightings popping up throughout the Association.

Milwaukee feels like they have one in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Philadelphia loves what Joel Embiid is becoming.

“They’re sprouting up all over,’’ Holiday joked.

So what defines an NBA unicorn these days? A 7-footer who can shoot from three-point range, score inside, and basically does it all on both ends of the floor.

A description that Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen doesn’t shy away from wanting to reach soon, even if at age 20 he can only claim baby unicorn status these days.

“That’s definitely a personal goal for me, just to change the game and be one of those top guys, those 7-footers that can do it all,’’ Markkanen said. “That’s ultimately where I want to be.’’

And ultimately where he still isn’t.

“I think he’s going in the right direction to get towards that for sure,’’ Holiday said of Markkanen. “Obviously everything he does on that court is what we need, and he does do everything well. I guess it comes down to how it happens consistently down the road.’’

That’s what Markkanen lacks right now. Yes, he needs more strength and the good news is he’s a willing participant in putting in weight room time, but as the last few games of this current four-game road trip have shown it’s about consistency.

Before Los Angeles and Utah happened, Markkanen was shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range. In those last two losses, however, the seventh overall pick shot a combined 5-for-26 (19 percent) and just 2-for-13 (15 percent) from beyond the three-point line.

The three points in the 110-80 Wednesday blowout loss to the Jazz was a season low.

“The think we really like about Lauri is he won’t let a bad game keep him from shooting,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He’s fearless that way.

“I really do believe that the sky is the limit for Lauri because there’s just not many guys in this league that can score from every area on the floor.’’

Scoring isn’t all Markkanen wants to show, either.

He once again brought up the stereotype that Euro players – especially bigs – are believed to be on the soft side. A label he’s also looking to smash.

“Yeah, I definitely think that stereotype exists,’’ Markkanen said. “I know where I am right now and it’s not like I’m some freak athlete or anything like that, but I think there’s definitely a stereotype for guys like me. Hopefully I can change that.’’

Holiday agreed.

“That label doesn’t pertain to his game at all,’’ Holiday said. “That I know.’’