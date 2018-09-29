Lauri Markkanen’s injury is undoubtedly an organizational setback for the Bulls

The injured right elbow of Lauri Markkanen will heal.

There’s not one concern about that in the expected six-to-eight week process by anyone in the Bulls practice facility, especially with VP of basketball operations John Paxson announcing on Saturday that no surgery is required.

The damage left by the gut punch in the wake of that news? Well, that may leave some scarring.

All the good vibes coming out of this first week of training camp centered around this organization finally validating their rebuild by witnessing what their own version of a core “big three’’ could do.

There was Zach LaVine, now healthy and fully past the minutes restrictions of last season. Kris Dunn now over his freakish injuries from last year. And then maybe the most promising pillar of the three in Markkanen, who added 17 pounds of muscle and was poised to build on All-Rookie status from last season.

That’s all on hold until possibly late November, yet again.

“We’ve had our fair share,’’ Paxson said of the injury problems that have plagued this team. “Sometimes you wonder why. But this is sports. You just have to move on. The games are going to come. We’re going to have to play them. Hopefully the continuity we have right now through camp helps us. But it’s a blow to us, no question.’’

The real frustration in the news that was released Friday, is that Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn have still only played 12 regular-season games together since being formed on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft. And they weren’t even a good 12 games.

With LaVine on minutes restrictions and just getting back from surgery to repair his torn left anterior cruciate ligament, the Bulls went just 5-7 when the trio played together.

All the talk about the impressive 14-8 record by the Bulls from Dec. 8 until a Jan.17 loss to Golden State, were in fact mostly without LaVine on the floor. He didn’t return until Jan. 13 of last season. So to call the sample size small is an understatement.

That was supposed to change with the start of this preseason.

LaVine, Dunn, Markkanen, and now even with the addition of Jabari Parker, were going to start answering many of the lingering questions.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing to be out,’’ Markkanen said. “It’s such a long offseason and I worked hard and was just ready to play basketball again. So it’s disappointing. I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but I’m going to be right back.’’

Maybe, but “right back’’ to what?

Parker will move to his natural spot at the four Markkanen was occupying, but this is about developing the entire young core.

That’s why this is more than just an injury setback. It’s an organizational setback.

Another slow start to the season could be the difference of competing post All-Star break or going back into tanking mode. It could be the difference for coach Fred Hoiberg gaining the confidence of his front office for an extension or finishing his fourth year of a five-year deal dangling in the wind.

“You can’t worry about that,’’ Hoiberg said of taking a woes me attitude. “Again, this is part of it. A lot of teams go through what we’re going through right now and you just have to make the best of the situation and guys just have to understand that they’re going to get a great opportunity.

“You’ve got to be ready to take advantage of situations when these types of things present themselves.’’