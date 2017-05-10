Lauri Markkanen is close to a return, and more importantly his debut

A first diva moment for Lauri Markkanen?

“My back is getting better,’’ the first-round pick said of his lingering back injury late Wednesday night, “but to be honest, I don’t want to say anything more as far as when I’ll be able to play.

“I just really don’t want to talk about it anymore.’’

Welcome to the NBA, Rook, where every storyline is a drama and every injury goes under the microscope.

Markkanen, who has been sidelined for almost a week with back spasms and missed the first two preseason games for the Bulls, wasn’t dismissive in his reply. Actually, it was a kind response from the soft-spoken 7-footer.

A bit of frustration with being sidelined as the rebuild kicks off? Maybe. But what is quickly apparent with Markkanen is that he’s not caught up in the usual pressures of most young players.

“Of course I would like to play every game, but it’s just how things happen,’’ Markkanen said of the setback. “I’m doing my treatment and trying to get out there.’’

The good news for the Bulls is there was actual progress the last 48 hours.

Markkanen did admit that he ran the floor for the first time on Wednesday, and did so pain-free. Thursday was a big day for him, with the Bulls holding a special practice in which select teammates came in to test Markkanen on the court.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, the big man was doubtful for the preseason home opener on Friday, but Sunday would now seem like a logical landing spot as long as there were no setbacks.

Then it’s time to see what the second-most important piece of the rebuild – yes, Markkanen is behind Zach LaVine – looks like against NBA competition.

“I think I’m going to be good,’’ Markkanen said of understanding the playbook and Hoiberg’s offense, despite not playing yet. “I’m watching film and asking a lot of questions from the coaches, so I’m trying to be as ready as I can be when I get out there. I don’t want to have to worry about thinking too much. Just play.’’

Markkanen is well aware of that “just play’’ mentality, especially with the summer he had.

Playing for Finland in EuroBasket 2017, the 20-year-old raised his stock, at least in the overseas circuit. In six games, Markkanen led Finland in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (5.7), before losing to Italy in the round of 16.

A big showcase for the youngster, taking the same tournament stage with the likes of Goran Dragic, Dennis Schroder, Kristaps Porzingis, and the Gasol brothers, Pau and Marc.

Of course he left EuroBasket feeling a bit confident.

“Definitely it helped with my confidence, just playing against strong players like that,’’ Markkanen said. “It was going against the best [Euros] in the game.’’

Now the attention turns to facing off against the best players on the planet.

The Bulls open the regular season in Toronto, host the Spurs, and then travel to Cleveland so Markkanen will find out quickly if his strong summer carries into a strong start to his rookie campaign.

“I hear people make comparisons of my game, but I’m trying to be my own player and do whatever I can to help the team,’’ Markkanen said. “Euro[Basket] helped me a lot, but of course I haven’t played here yet.

“I hope it translates.’’