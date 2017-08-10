Lauri Markkanen makes his preseason debut in a loss to the Pelicans

The Bulls continued learning a little bit more about their first-round pick on Sunday.

Specifically, that Lauri Markkanen still isn’t shy.

Making his preseason debut in a Bulls uniform, Markkanen continued a mentality that he displayed in Summer League as well as in EuroBasket 2017, which is the only bad shot is the one he doesn’t take.

“I’m not lacking in confidence,’’ Markkanen said after the 108-95 loss to New Orleans. “The shots weren’t falling [Sunday], but get back to the gym. I’m not worried about that.’’

Neither was his coach, despite his new big shooting 1-for-9 from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range.

“That’s one thing that I think everybody loves about Lauri,’’ Fred Hoiberg said. “I’ve talked about the Summer League, my favorite game was the one where he took 10 threes. He didn’t make any of them, but he kept shooting it, and then the next game he bounced back with a big game, knocking down shots.

“We want him aggressive. When he’s open we want him shooting the ball. He’s one of the best shooters on this basketball team.’’

Getting over back spasms that sidelined him for over a week, Markkanen was on a minutes watch, but finally checked into the game at the start of the second quarter.

He wasted very little time testing his range, launching a three-point attempt the first time he touched the ball. His first points came on two free throws, and his first basket came on a layup with 8:32 left in that quarter.

About two minutes later came his first “welcome to the NBA, Rook’’ moment, as Jrue Holiday blocked the 7-footer’s jumper attempt.

By the time the first half ended, Markkanen made sure to get his money’s worth, going 1-for-7 from the field, including an 0-for-4 from long distance in just over eight minutes of work.

Markkanen checked back in late in the third, and was quickly introduced to an Anthony Davis layup, as the Pelicans started distancing themselves from the home team.

His assignment wouldn’t get an easier, with Hoiberg moving him to the five at the start of the fourth, guarding DeMarcus Cousins. “Boogie’’ wasted no time taking advantage of the seventh overall pick, scoring the basket and foul with 9:01 left in the game, putting New Orleans up 84-76. With 8:30 left, Cousins was at it again, backing Markkanen down, spinning him, and then slamming it home for the 10-point lead.

Hoiberg called a timeout, and just like that pulled the plug on the Markkanen vs. Cousins matchup.

“He didn’t show any fear, he didn’t back down, playing against arguably the best center in the league,’’ Hoiberg said. “We wanted to play him at the four and the five, and we did that [Sunday].’’

And while Markkanen knows Davis and Cousins got the better of him, he considered it a great lesson.

“I didn’t even realize [Cousins was] so strong, so it was fun to compete against him,’’ Markkanen said. “It showed that I’ve got to work on some things and it was a good learning experience.’’

As for the rest of Markkanen’s teammates, Hoiberg continued showing his hand on a possible starting group for the regular season, again beginning the game with Jerian Grant, Justin Holiday, Paul Zipser, Nikola Mirotic and Robin Lopez.

“I like what that unit has brought us,’’ Hoiberg said of that being his opening night starters.