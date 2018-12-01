Big man Lauri Markkanen scores 10 in his season debut, as Bulls fall in Houston

HOUSTON – The jumper was obviously rusty, and the rhythm was a bit out of step.

None of that seemed to matter to Fred Hoiberg, however.

All was finally starting to get right in the coach’s world. His 7-foot unicorn was back.

In a bit of a surprise on Saturday, the Bulls moved the return date of injured second-year forward Lauri Markkanen up a game, using him off the bench in the 121-105 loss to the Rockets in what was his 2018-19 season debut.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time,’’ Markkanen said of the decision.

So have the Bulls.

Maybe no one in the organization more than Hoiberg.

The fourth-year coach had huge plans for Markkanen heading into the season, changing a number of offensive sets to end up in his hands. And Markkanen was looking to warrant that trust, putting on 16 pounds of muscle this summer so that he could be a dual-threat from both inside and outside.

All washed away in the first few days of training camp, when Markkanen suffered a bad right elbow sprain that would sideline him for the first 23 games of the regular season.

So while it wasn’t by any means an impactful comeback – Markkanen finished 4-for-14 with two three-pointers on his way to scoring 10 points – it was a comeback nonetheless.

For a Bulls team that has now lost six straight and dropped to 5-19 in the standings, no one was complaining.

“Everybody is excited to have him back,’’ Hoiberg said. “He has a great skill set. He can do a lot on the floor. He demands a lot of attention to hopefully open up some driving lanes for some of our playmakers.’’

Just not against the Rockets (11-11), who are suddenly finding the groove they had throughout most of last season.

“That’s a tough game to come back to,’’ Hoiberg said. “When you’re playing a team that switches everything like [Houston does]. I like Lauri’s aggressiveness, I liked seeing him going to the hole without any reservation.

“It was great to have him back out there.’’

Markkanen, who is in that class of NBA “unicorns’’ for his ability to stretch the floor as a 7-footer and attack the rim, entered the game with 4:32 left in the first quarter, and missed his first jumper long. He hit pay dirt with 14.8 seconds left in that opening stanza, connecting on a three-pointer from 28 feet out.

His best move of the night, however, came in the third when Markkanen dribbled hard to his right and made the swooping layup. Really his only explosive play of the game.

“No problems with my elbow, so that’s a positive,’’ Markkanen said. “I was just glad to be out there. I didn’t care who I was playing against.’’

A mentality that unfortunately the Rockets also shared.

MVP James Harden toyed with Bulls defenders most of the night on his way to scoring 30 points, as well as handing out seven assists. And while the Bulls did show some fight in cutting the lead to just four midway through the third, as Hoiberg as seen far too often, he just doesn’t have enough weapons to truly play like a four-quarter team.

“We still gotta go out there and play,’’ Zach LaVine said of Markkanen’s return. “We’re (5-19), we get one person back, teams are still going to be looking at us like it’s a win. We still gotta go out there and compete. We love having Lauri out there and it’s a great feeling, but we still gotta go out there and compete.’’