Lauri Markkanen scores 25, but Bulls still searching for right look

MIAMI – The starting lineup and rotation personnel obviously remains fluid for the Bulls.

The end results, however, are becoming all-too familiar.

Despite a career-high 25 points from rookie Lauri Markkanen, the Bulls dropped to 1-5 on the year, losing to Miami, 97-91, Wednesday at the American Airlines Arena.

“It gives you a lot of hope,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said, when asked about his best offensive player being a 20-year-old from Finland. “For [Markkanen] to step up and play the way he is right now is such a great sign for the player who he is already and the player that he can become as he continues to mature and grow into his body, figure out everything that this league is all about.

“The kid has no fear whatsoever, he’s moving his feet real well defensively. He’s growing every game. He’s a student of it. He wants to watch film and he’s a humble kid. So he has all the qualities to be a superstar in this league.’’

Now, it’s about finding him consistent help.

Not that Hoiberg still isn’t kicking the tires on searching out units that work together.

The latest came before the Heat game, but it wasn’t the obvious one expected coming out of the weekend.

Hoiberg bumped Paul Zipser to the second unit to add shooting, and opted to go with more athleticism for the starting group, starting David Nwaba.

Following the embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday, it sounded like the logical move would be Kris Dunn to the starting lineup and Jerian Grant to the bench, but Hoiberg and his staff had other ideas.

“All these guys are going to get plenty of opportunities,’’ Hoiberg said of the Dunn-Grant situation. “The more important thing for me is who is going to finish the game. That’s going to be determined by who is playing the best and could give us the chance. I could care less who starts. It’s about finding the right combinations.”

A search that obviously didn’t draw any firm conclusions on South Beach.

Miami jumped all over the Bulls from the opening tip, running Hoiberg’s new-look lineup right off the floor and into an 18-6 deficit.

Following a timeout by Hoiberg, in came Denzel Valentine, as well as Dunn to try and make his case. For the rest of the first half his case was made.

Dunn helped bring the Bulls back into the game, scoring seven points, including a nasty two-handed dunk over Heat big man Kelly Olynyk.

Thanks to Dunn, and of course 17 first-half points from Markkanen, the Bulls were only down two going into the locker room.

They actually grabbed the lead in the third and pushed it up to six with 3:46 left in that quarter, but then it slowly started to unravel. Dunn’s decision making became a bit shaky, evident by the three fourth-quarter turnovers, and the shooting cooled off with the Bulls going 17-for-44 in the second half.

And as far as who Hoiberg finished the game with?

Both Dunn and Grant were on the floor at the same time, clearing very little up.

“If I had to grade myself probably a C-,’’ Dunn said, when asked about his first few games. “In that second half I made too many costly turnovers. That’s what we really emphasis, especially as a point guard, you can’t have too many turnovers, so that’s something I have to fix.’’