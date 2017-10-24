Lauri Markkanen shines under the clouds of Portis-Mirotic situation

CLEVELAND – Robin Lopez is well aware that the Nikola Mirotic-Bobby Portis situation might need more fixing than first anticipated.

Make that a lot more.

The fact that Mirotic won’t even return any of Portis’ attempts to call or text him is now a growing concern.

“Yeah, I’m sure that we’re all thinking that,’’ Lopez said before the Bulls lost to the Cavaliers 119-112 on Tuesday, when asked if there might be more damage in the relationship than initially anticipated.

It was last week that Portis and Mirotic had an altercation in practice, leading to Portis punching Mirotic and sending him to the hospital with two broken bones in his face and a concussion.

Most of the Bulls players have reached out to Mirotic in text messages, but he’s only responded to a select few, including Lopez.

Mirotic did come by the Advocate Center over the weekend with his agent, but in off hours and with no players in the building. Besides recovering from the concussion, Mirotic will likely need surgery to repair the damage from the punch.

According to Fred Hoiberg, Mirotic is doing better, but there is no set time for his return to the team. The coach was asked if there was a concerning disconnect being displayed by Mirotic right now, and said that wasn’t the case.

His players might be feeling a little different, with Lopez acknowledging that it won’t be an easy fix.

“It’s hard to say at this point,’’ Lopez said, when asked how they intend to heal as a unit. “Whatever happens we’ve got to come together as a team. You’ve gotta come together as a group of guys and figure out what’s best for the squad.’’

What was best for the squad against the Cavaliers, at least in the first half, was rookie Lauri Markkanen, who scored 17 points in the first two quarters, including hitting 5-for-6 from three-point range. Markkanen’s first-half performance went in the record books, establishing a new mark for most three pointers made through the first three games of a career with 10.

The celebration would be a short one, however, as the Cavs (3-1) overcame what was once a 14-point deficit in the first, cutting the lead to just three by the half.

By the second half, the Cavs blitzed Markkanen each time he had the ball, even double-teaming him with the likes of LeBron James.

“First of all that’s a dream come true for me because that was my favorite player when I was growing up and you get to go against him,’’ Markkanen said of James.

James returned the compliment.

“Watched him a lot at Arizona,’’ James said of Markkanen. “He wore my shoes a couple times. He actually did. He wore my retros. I liked that. Had to stay up very late to watch those Arizona games. But very confident kid. Can shoot the heck out of the ball. He’s going to continue to get better. The best thing about it he’s getting an opportunity … he’s a good player.’’

But James is a great player. “The best on the planet,’’ as Hoiberg called him.

He was definitely too much for the Bulls (0-3), finishing with 34 points and 13 assists, while the Bulls were led by Justin Holiday’s 25 points.

As for Markkanen, he scored just two points in the second half to finish with 19, but still impressed.

“He’s going to be a heck of a player, man,’’ Hoiberg said. “Just to see him out there battling the way he did against this type of competition on the road, says a lot about him.’’