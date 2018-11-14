Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen takes big strides Monday, but timetable unchanged

BOSTON – Lauri Markkanen was debating why exactly he felt the video shot Wednesday afternoon went viral.

The second-year Bulls big man claimed it was because center Wendell Carter Jr. dropped an expletive during the shootaround interview. Commonsense, however, screamed it was because of what was caught on film in the background.

While Carter was talking to the camera, Markkanen was picked up throwing down a nasty one-handed slam, and doing so with the injured right elbow that has completely delayed the start of his 2018-19 season.

Coach Fred Hoiberg later admitted that Markkanen has gone from a guy that was only shooting three-footers on Monday afternoon, to a guy now putting up three-pointers just two days later.

But don’t worry, the timetable for his return hasn’t changed.

“He’s gradually been moving it back,’’ Hoiberg said of Markkanen’s shooting range. “[Wednesday] he was able to get in his conditioning workout a lot of high quality reps as far as shooting and doing it with range. The fact he didn’t have any discomfort is obviously a great sign.’’

Maybe not the sign that Bulls fans wanted to hear.

“Yeah, same time frame,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. A lot will depend on how he feels in the morning and then hopefully get him a couple more quality workouts on this road trip but still a couple weeks away.’’

Markkanen suffered the elbow sprain in training camp and was originally given a six-to-eight week return time. While there have been no setbacks, the Bulls wanted to remain cautious with his return and earlier this week changed it to an eight- to 10-week window.

The fact that Markkanen increased his shooting range and was even dunking with the right hand didn’t really impress Hoiberg enough where he was suddenly feeling more optimistic with a return date.

“I saw his threes,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if he saw the dunk. “He shot it well. Obviously, he’s rusty. He hasn’t taken shots in six weeks. It’s going to take some time to get that aspect back and his conditioning back.’’

The other wounded

Both Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee) made the three-day, two-game trip, and according to Hoiberg, each put some solid work in on Monday as they continue rehabbing their injuries.

“Kris and Bobby both had really good workouts in the weight room and hopefully in the next few days will be able to do some straight-ahead running,’’ Hoiberg said.

The one player not with the team? Denzel Valentine (left ankle), who appeared to have the mildest injury of the four, but now has been moved to out “indefinitely’’ status.

“He’s back home right now,’’ was all Hoiberg said about Valentine. “There’s no update on Denzel.’’

‘That’s the league’

It’s a bad time for the Bulls to be undermanned, but even worse when they play with a lack of energy like they did far too many times against the Celtics.

The schedule isn’t about to do the Bulls any favors the next few weeks, as they head to Milwaukee on Friday and then play a back-to-back Saturday against Toronto. In one seven-game stretch from Nov. 26 through Dec. 8, the Bulls will play San Antonio, Milwaukee, Detroit, Houston, Indiana, Oklahoma City and then Boston again.

“That’s the league,’’ veteran center Robin Lopez said. “I think we’re all aware of that. You play whoever comes up on the schedule with whoever you’ve got on the roster. No one is going to feel sorry for you.’’