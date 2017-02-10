Lauri Markkanen to be sidelined through the first two preseason games

Finalizing a starting lineup for the preseason opening tip Tuesday in New Orleans was still being debated by Fred Hoiberg and his staff.

What the coach was very clear on, however, was who wouldn’t be a part of that first five to kick off the preseason.

First-round pick Lauri Markkanen (back spasms) and veteran guard Quincy Pondexter (hamstring) will travel with the team on the two-game trip, but likely won’t see the floor until Friday in the preseason home opener at the United Center.

“Lauri is feeling a lot better but he won’t play in these first two exhibition games,’’ Hoiberg said Monday. “We feel right now it’s best to take a cautious approach and leave him out for these first two games. And then we’ll re-evaluate him on Thursday to see if he’ll be ready for Friday’s game.

“I’m not concerned about it. The fact that he’s getting better and went through this with his national team this summer where he had some spasms and had three days of inactivity, and once he got back on the floor, he played at a very high level. So there’s not concern long-term.’’

According to Hoiberg, center Robin Lopez was the only known starter when camp began, while the other four positions were up for grabs.

In all likelihood Kris Dunn will be the starting point guard, especially since he’s seen most of the minutes with the different starting lineups in scrimmage and he’s considered one of the big three in the jump-start of this rebuild.

The downer for the Bulls is that Dunn is the only one of the three “young building blocks’’ that is still up and running. There’s the Markkanen back issues, but also Zach LaVine (left ACL rehab) came into camp with a vague timetable for a return, and one week of practices have offered up zero clarity.

With Markkanen sidelined it also means that Nikola Mirotic should get the nod at the four-spot.

“I’m not worried about my role,’’ Mirotic said before the morning practice. “It’s the preseason. I want to start playing well, but it’s about the team.’’

Besides seeing how the new-look Bulls play against an actual opposing team, Mirotic pointed out that there will be more going on against the Pelicans than just the game.

Mirotic became very close with Rajon Rondo last season, and when Rondo’s contract was not picked up, making him a free agent, it was admittedly a sad day for the Bulls’ stretch-four.

“It’s going to be great to see him,’’ Mirotic said of Rondo. “He was more than a teammate, he was a great friend. You guys know that the second unit with the younger players was a key. Yeah, I was a little bit disappointed to be honest, when I heard he was leaving the Bulls, but at the end of the day it’s all about the business.

“The Bulls are going a different direction. We have some great young guys who have done an amazing job so far. So we just need to move forward. It will be great to see Rajon, but there’s no more of that.’’

And it wasn’t like Mirotic was the only one that will miss Rondo.

“I am excited to see Rajon,’’ Hoiberg said. “I had a good text exchange with him right before training camp started. I wished him all the best and thanked him for everything he did for us not only on the court but what he did in the leadership role for our younger players.’’