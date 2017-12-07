LaVar Ball adds tweet to the fire in feud with President Donald Trump

LaVar Ball tweeted a gif of him dunking on President Donald Trump. | Associated Press

The feud between LaVar Ball and President Donald Trump has been fairly quiet this week. That was until the Big Baller Brand owner decided to do something about it Thursday afternoon.

Ball tweeted a gif of him dunking over Trump along with the hashtags “#thetrumpdunk” and “#stayinyolane.” He even tagged Trump’s personal twitter handle @RealDonaldTrump.

Ball’s gif immediately went viral. Within 30 minutes of its posting, the tweet accumulated more than 12,000 retweets and 15,000 favorites.

The drama between Ball and Trump dates back to last month when Ball’s son, LiAngelo Ball, and two other UCLA basketball players were arrested in China after they were caught shoplifting.

While being held for questioning, Trump reportedly asked Chinese president Xi Jinping to release the players. When China released the players, Trump tweeted that he wanted a thank you from the players.

All three players thanked Trump during a press conference hosted by UCLA.

But LaVar shot back and refused to thank Trump. He also claimed that Trump didn’t actually help LiAngelo get released.

Trump later tweeted that he “should have left them in jail.”

LaVar then had an out-of-control interview on CNN where he stood by his decision to not thank the president.

After removing LiAngelo from UCLA this week, LaVar told NBC’s Today Show that he still doesn’t think he owes the president anything.

“I don’t just be saying thank you because somebody said they did something, Ball said. “And if they did it, genuinely, do you really need to come up to me and say, ‘Boy, you better thank me?'”