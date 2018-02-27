LeBron James calls NCAA ‘corrupt,’ says paying student-athletes is nothing new

LeBron James called out the NCAA as a “corrupt” organization Tuesday while addressing the recent FBI probe into corruption in collegiate basketball.

James, who bypassed playing college basketball to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers, had a lot to say during the Cavaliers’ morning shootaround when he spoke to members of the media for roughly 17 minutes.

“The NCAA is corrupt, we know that,” James told reporters Tuesday while discussing the FBI investigation — first reported by Yahoo Sports — that found multiple universities offered monetary incentives to prospective players for them to sign with their program. “Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

James hinted — but didn’t go into much detail — that he was offered incentives to play college ball, but turned them down to play professionally, according to Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. James was drafted in 2003, which is three years before the NBA didn’t change its draft rules to its current policy, which states players must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft to be eligible.

James said schools paying athletes is nothing new, it’s been happening for a long time, and that there isn’t a clear solution to the problem. He also said that supplementing a student-athlete’s athletic achievements with free education is a false narrative.

“I’ve always heard the narrative they get a free education. But you guys aren’t bringing me on campus to get an education. You guys are bringing me on it to help you get to a Final Four or to a national championship,” James said. “I don’t know all the rules and regulations about it. But I do know what five-star athletes bring to a campus, both in basketball and football. I know how much these college coaches get paid. I know how much these colleges are gaining off these kids.”

