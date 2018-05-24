LeBron James, James Harden unanimously named to All-NBA first team

Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Rockets guard James Harden were unanimous selections to the All-NBA first team for the 2017-18 season, which was announced Thursday. The league released full voting results for all three teams, and James and Harden were the only two to receive the maximum 500 points.

James is coming off a huge year where he averaged 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers. Harden, the favorite to win NBA MVP, led the Rockets to 65 wins by averaging 30.9 points, 8.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

LeBron now has 14 All-NBA selections in his career, including 12 on the first team.

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Warriors forward Kevin Durant round out the first team. Durant earned first time honors for the sixth time.

Here’s a look at the players honored by the NBA as the best of the best for this season. You can find complete voting results here.

2018 All-NBA teams

First team

G Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G James Harden, Rockets

F LeBron James, Cavaliers

F Kevin Durant, Warriors

F/C Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G DeMar DeRozan, Raptors

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

C Joel Embiid, 76ers

Third team

G Stephen Curry, Warriors

G Victor Oladipo, Pacers

F Paul George, Thunder

F Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

C Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves