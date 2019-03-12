LeBron James once again plays Bulls killer at the United Center on Tuesday

It’s been easy for the LeBron James critics to come out of the woodwork this season, lining up to finally take shots at the King.

After all, having eight-straight NBA Finals appearances on the resume, only to likely end up missing the postseason all together this season with the Lakers, this has to mean the reign of James is near the end, right?

The Bulls didn’t get that memo.

And more importantly neither did James.

Doing what he’s done so often at the United Center, James helped struggling Los Angeles overcome a 20-point deficit, beating the Bulls 123-107 Tuesday night.

“He’s the best still, in my opinion,’’ guard Zach LaVine said of James. “He’s just a stat breaker. He’s having a career year almost right now, just in the way he’s scoring the ball and his rebounds and assists. His percentages are still the same. Dude is a freak. What is LeBron, 34? He dunks on the same amount of people still. He’s shooting the three-ball way better. He pulls up from like 35 feet every other game. He’s a freak of nature.’’

And still a highlight reel on his way to a 36-point, 10-rebound performance against the Bulls.

In one three-minute showcase in the fourth quarter, all James did was hit an 18-foot pull-up, shoot a three-pointer in the face of Robin Lopez, throw down a nasty one-handed dunk on the dribble-drive, and then top it all off with a reverse dunk from John Hart on the off-the-glass pass.

“I mean he’s as dynamic a guy as there ever has been,’’ coach Jim Boylen said of James.

At the same time, James has been a complete nightmare for the Bulls organization and its fan base.

James has single-handedly played the role of Bulls killer, including the best chance the organization had to return to greatness, sending home Derrick Rose and the rest of the 2010-11 Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals.

All these years later and a completely different roster, and James is still proving to be a gut-punch to the Bulls (19-50).

“I definitely recognize the greatness that Mike had in this city,’’ James said of his latest performance in Chicago. “Pretty much every time I play here, I look in the rafters at the jersey retired. And then when the starting lineups come on, I always remember when I was a kid watching that lineup and the actual Bulls run through the city and then Jordan’s name and number getting called. You always have that feeling.’’

Not that James was the only reason for the latest stumble. With LaVine still sidelined with a strained right knee, a majority of the scoring duties to fall onto the shoulders of Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter. Porter finished with 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting, but it was Markkanen that was the real head-scratcher, again struggling for a sixth-straight game.

The second-year big man finished 4-for-17 for 11 points, and in the month of March is averaging 18.3 points, while shooting a dismal .316 from three-point range.

“I acknowledge that I’m not playing like I was in February,’’ Markkanen said after the latest performance. “Keep working the way I do, and I know it will … because everything feels the same. It’s just not going in right now.’’

Then there was the leaky Bulls defense, which allowed 39 points in the second quarter, and an atrocious 43 points in the third.

“I thought we dropped our head a little bit when we didn’t make shots,’’ Boylen said of the defensive woes. “We’ve got to communicate, and you’ve got to get matched to the Lakers before half-court … we didn’t do a good job of that.’’

As for LaVine, after making it sound like his season could be up in the air with the knee on Monday, it now sounds like he could return to try and finish the year out. He remained day-to-day.