LeBron James reacts to Dwyane Wade trade from Cavaliers to Heat

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are two peas in a pod. Millenials might even call it “#FriendshipGoals.”

The dynamic duo has been tight since they broke into the league together in 2003, and it only seems to have grown stronger throughout the years.

Wade and James spent four seasons together with the Miami Heat, winning two championships and making the Finals four times as a duo as devastating as any in league history. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the idea the banana boat brothers would be back on the same team this season.

But this season has been utterly disappointing for Cavaliers fans, and at the trade deadline, the Cavaliers front office decided to dismantle the team’s roster.

As a result, Wade is returning to the Miami Heat — only this time without the King.

James posted a heartfelt and encouraging Instagram shortly after news broke Thursday.

“Truly happy for my brother [Wade]!! It’s how it’s supposed to be,” James wrote in the caption. “Love you my guy!! #WadeCountyBack”

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney