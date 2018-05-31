LeBron James scores 51, but Cavaliers fall to Warriors in OT in Game 1

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defended by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors pulled out a 124-114 overtime victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after a bizarre ending to regulation.

The game went to OT after Cleveland’s J.R. Smith failed to take the go-ahead shot after a missed free throw, apparently believing the Cavaliers led by one when it was tied.

The Warriors took advantage of their second chance, opening OT with a 9-0 run to blow it open.

LeBron James’ highest-scoring postseason game was wasted, as he finished with 51 points.