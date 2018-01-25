LeBron James, Steph Curry release All-Star Game teams; fans hilariously react

LeBron James and Stephen Curry drafted their All-Star teams Thursday. | Courtesy of Associated Press

You can always count on Twitter for a good laugh.

The NBA took a different approach with its All-Star Game this year. The two most voted players were deemed team captains and would have the opportunity to draft the rest of their team out of a pool of selected All-Stars.

To little or no surprise, LeBron James and Stephen Curry were this year’s captains, and TNT released this year’s teams.

Check them out:

Notice Kyrie Irving on James’ team along with Kevin Durant. That’ll surely be interesting. Curry selected former Bulls star Jimmy Butler to be on his team along with Warriors’ Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

James tweeted after the draft that it should’ve been televised, and Curry agreed.

Yeah I’d have to say that was legit! #nextyear https://t.co/fj4flo8lgq — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 25, 2018

But the real entertainment came after the teams were released. The NBA world hilariously reacted to the two teams.

Here were some of the best responses:

Definitely won’t hire curry as my gm. Lol — MoNeYnDaBaNk$$ (@bigoxsr3) January 26, 2018

We all know lowry was last pick 😂 — 🚀 (@Lostnthasaucee) January 26, 2018

so lebron pick kyrie? pic.twitter.com/lfwUTTf1Jo — ayesha ali (@ayeshaali91) January 26, 2018

Kd and Russ same team and bron kyrie lmao — Mitch (@Westbeast21) January 26, 2018

Hopefully Russ don't hold Oladipo back again — Jordan Nienaber (@Jordan_Nienaber) January 26, 2018

So, are you team LeBron or team Curry?

