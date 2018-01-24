Catching you up on the lastest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.Never thought we’d say this: The Blackhawks are in rebuild mode … But Corey Crawford could be back soon … Zach LaVine just wants to play more basketball … Quarterback Mitch Trubisky gives coach Matt Nagy options … Of course, Kevin White‘s brother says the Bears receiver will turn it around … Bears say goodbye to their trainer … Can Winter Olympics bring peace? … LeBron James became the youngest player to score 30,000 points, and then lost … Great backstory about the tape Tom Brady wore on his hand … Speaking of Brady, no one will steal his jersey at this year’s Super Bowl … The NFL rejected a “Stand Up” Super Bowl ad from a military veterans group … Sad story: After 25 years, Klement’s is out as the sponsor of the Milwaukee Brewers’ sausage race … Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant still don’t get along … Tammy Duckworth will be the first sitting senator to give birth … Chrissy Teigen says one Oscar-nominated film “sucks” … Canadian train conductor fired over racy photos … There’s a Mattress Firm conspiracy theory spreading.
The Balls are ballin’