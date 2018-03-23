Lefties won’t be left alone in White Sox bullpen

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There were stretches last season when Dan Jennings was the only left-hander in the White Sox bullpen. This year, manager Rick Renteria might have three.

Luis Avilan, for one, is glad he won’t be the only one.

“I’ve been in situations where I was the only lefty in the bullpen. It’s not a fun thing, it’s not a fun time,” Avilan said.

Avilan and bullpen right-hander Joakim Soria were acquired in a three-team offseason trade that cost the Sox minor-league infielder Jake Peter, a replenishing move by general manager Rick Hahn who had emptied the Sox bullpen with trades for prospects last season. With Renteria targeting right-hander Carson Fulmer for the fifth spot in his starting rotation, that leaves lefty Hector Santiago to serve as a multi-use reliever, including a long-relief role. In all likelihood, Aaron Bummer (4.50 ERA in 22 innings in 2017; 12 strikeouts, two walks in nine innings this spring) is the third lefty in an eight-man bullpen backing up an all-righty rotation of James Shields, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Miguel Gonzalez and Fulmer.

Luis Avilan recorded a 2.93 ERA with the Dodgers last season. (Getty Images)

“When you have more than one lefty, especially when the other options are good, it’s great because we know the other guys can pick you up,” Avilan said.

Non-roster invitee left-handers Xavier Cedeno and Robbie Ross Jr. are also still in camp and have pitched well this spring.

Avilan has had an excellent spring with five pristine outings.

“Everything is working good. My breaking ball and secondary pitches are working great,” said Avilan, who has struck out eight without walking a batter over 4 2/3 innings covering five scoreless appearances. “It’s great to start in spring training like that.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think this is the first spring training where I’ve actually been good. My spring trainings have always been bad in the past. No location problems, but I’ve just always been hit pretty good in spring training.”

Avilan has given up two hits in Arizona.

Avilan, 28, posted a 2.93 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 46 innings for the Dodgers and held left-handers to a .195 average last season. He owns a 2.97 career ERA over six seasons in the majors with the Braves and Dodgers and has appeared in 11 postseason games with the Dodgers and Braves.

Renteria’s five right-handers figure to be Nate Jones, Soria, Danny Farquhar, Gregory Juan Minaya and Gregory Infante, unless non-roster veterans Bruce Rondon, Jeanmar Gomez — who have pitched well this spring — can force their way in during these last few days of spring training.