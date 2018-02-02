Legacy cemented, Tom Brady brings ageless, Jordan-esque run to Super Bowl

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — With a win against the Eagles on Sunday, Tom Brady can cement his sixth Super Bowl title in 17 years — matching the Steelers’ NFL record in, amazingly, half the time.

If he hasn’t already, the Patriots quarterback could make register his career incomparable to any other in NFL history Sunday.

The only rival in American sports used to wear No. 23 for the Bulls.

Earlier this week, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie compared Brady to Michael Jordan — and also Larry Bird — because of the “angry focus that he brings to every single game.” Brady himself admitted to idolizing His Airness this week.

“The guys that are older, like Jordan and (former 49ers quarterback Joe) Montana, those are guys I always looked up to growing up,” Brady said.

The 40-year-old’s legacy was cemented for years before his eighth career Super Bowl appearance Sunday. The game presents an opportunity for him to follow his own impossible performance, when the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime of last year’s Super Bowl.

“I believe that until the clock runs out it’s never over,” Brady said. “I’ve had a lot of those situations in my career. …

“For us, it’s gone down to the last play almost every time.”

Brady’s Super Bowl wins have come by three points three different times and four points twice — to the chagrin of fans outside New England.

“There’s no panic — it’s just business as usual with them,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “When a team has a lead, you just gotta make sure you continue to play ball, and you gotta play for 60 minutes …

“As quarterbacks, you’re always remembered for Super Bowl wins. But him, too, it’s how he’s gotten some of these wins. And that’s a special thing.”

It feels more special with time.

“To be in it one time is a dream come true, and to be here eight times is unbelievable,” Brady said. “I think I’ve just appreciated it as I’ve gotten older. Early on it went so fast.”

Brady’s age — or lack thereof; he stars in a documentary called “Tom vs. Time” — makes his streak that much impressive. Pederson, who turned 50 on Wednesday, is actually closer in age to Brady than the Patriots quarterback is to Eagles counterpart Nick Foles.

“Playing at a high level at this age is extremely incredible,” Pederson said. “It’s incredible to see him play this late in his career, this late, at 40. … . It’s exciting to see.

“He takes care of himself, that’s No. 1. He’s a veteran player that, gosh, you’re not going to fool him, you’re not going to surprise him. He’s seen every defense, He’s seen every blitz.”

The Eagles, though, figure to be among the best he’s seen. They boasted the league’s best rushing defense during the regular season, and finished in the top five in yards allowed, points allowed, third-down percentage and fourth-down percentage.

“Any quarterback is going to have trouble if the pocket is not clean,” said Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who won a Super Bowl for the Patriots last year. “He’s certainly a little different. He’s the best of all time. And it’s hard to rattle him. … It’s comprehensively a tough task.”

Other teams have tried, and failed. Whether the Eagles are the latest — or continue their dog mask-wearing run of upset wins — depends on how well Brady plays Sunday.

The quarterback knows not everyone is excited about his return to the sport’s biggest stage.

“Those 30 other cities are obviously not rooting for us, but that’s OK,” Brady said. “I think that’s just the way sports are, sports in our country, and I think that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

